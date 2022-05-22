The Tasmanian Greens are praising a swing towards them in every electorate in the state following Saturday's federal election.
The party won 11 per cent of the primary vote in Bass this election and lifted its vote by 1.5 per cent in Braddon to win 6.4 per cent of primary votes, despite strong competition from independent Craig Garland.
Advertisement
The party performed best in Franklin with more than 17 per cent of primary votes going to candidate Jade Darko and its biggest swing was in Clark at 4.4 per cent.
The party won 11 per cent of first-preference votes in Lyons.
Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson was comfortably returned to the Senate.
READ MORE: Eric Abetz likely to lose place in Senate
On Sunday, he said it felt as if the party had turned the corner and that people had voted in favour of action on climate and inequality.
"The Greens have had an incredible people powered community led campaign," Senator Whish-Wilson said.
"It's been our biggest field campaign ever in lutruwita/Tasmania and I am so proud of our candidates, volunteers and campaign teams."
He said the Greens had played a critical part in changing the government.
"Without us, this wouldn't have happened," Senator Whish-Wilson said.
"Voters have made it clear they want the Greens to push the Albanese government to go further and faster on climate change and inequality."
The Greens are on-track to have a senator elected in each Australian state which should give the party 12 seats in the chamber.
Counting in the Senate resumed on Sunday with the outcome from the sixth Tasmanian seat still unclear. The Liberal stayed on a quota of 2.1, or 30 per cent of above-the-line votes, which means the future of Senator Eric Abetz in Parliament is under threat.
Jacqui Lambie Network candidate Tammy Tyrell is likely to snatch the seat off the Liberal veteran with the party harnessing more than 8 per cent of above-the-line votes.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.