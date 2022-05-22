With the winner of Saturday night's election for the seat of Lyons still too close to call, incumbent Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell said it was unlikely the final result will be known before next week.
On Sunday morning, Mr Mitchell was only slightly ahead of his rival, Liberal's candidate for Lyons Susie Bower, with a margin of 708 votes in Mr Mitchell's favour.
Advertisement
The Labor incumbent declined to offer his opinion on who he thought had a better chance of securing the seat, saying the final outcome would be decided by postal votes.
"My nose is in front and that's better than having your nose behind, but the postal can go any way, we just don't know," he said.
"I've got probably about a week to wait until we know what the final result in Lyons is, but when you put yourself up for election you're always in the hands of the voters and we'll know by the end of the week what the voters have decided."
READ MORE: Eric Abetz likely to lose place in Senate
After a historical night which saw the Australian Labor Party oust the Liberal-National coalition, Mr Mitchell said the impact of independent candidates on the major parties showed both had work to do.
"Nationwide, people on big margins have lost their seats, people on small margins have kept their seats," he said.
"There's going to be a lot of lessons out of it and I think politics last night was turned on its head."
Regardless of the outcome in Lyons, Mr Mitchell said the most important thing to take away from the election was the reinstitution of a Labor government.
"The most important thing... The best feeling I've got is that we have a Labor government, that's the most important thing for us," he said.
Speaking at the Longford RSL on election day, Ms Bower said she was happy with how her team had pulled together throughout the campaign. "To be this close is great, we always knew it was going to be tight," she said.
READ MORE: Morrison concedes defeat, wishes Labor well
Ms Bower said she had "no idea" if she could pull through to win the seat, but she remained hopeful of the result.
If Mr Mitchell does retain his seat, it would mean all three Northern incumbents were re-elected, bucking the national trend, while Ms Bower's ascension would see a Liberal three-for-three stronghold established in the North.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.