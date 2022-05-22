The Examiner
Brian Mitchell says there are 'lessons to be learned' following the Liberal's loss

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 22 2022 - 5:30pm
WORK TO DO: Brian Mitchell said there are lessons to be learned following the rise of independents. Picture: File

With the winner of Saturday night's election for the seat of Lyons still too close to call, incumbent Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell said it was unlikely the final result will be known before next week.

