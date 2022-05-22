Dozens of dogs and their owners gathered at Royal Park on Sunday for the Million Paws Walk to raise money for animal welfare.
With COVID-disruptions forcing organisers to cancel the event for two years running, excited dog owners spent the morning walking their pooches through Launceston while engaging in a variety of activities and stalls that RSPCA communications manager Kerri Walsh said was sorely missing from their dogs' lives.
"Over the last few years with COVID lockdowns people have bought dogs because they've been staying at home, but they haven't actually been able to socialise," Ms Walsh said.
As part of the fundraising event, stalls were set up along Royal Park to run pet-care and first-aid workshops, photoshoots, obstacle courses and even an animal hotel program. Ms Walsh said rather than aim for a fundraising goal, the most important part of the day was community engagement.
"We've got people that specialise in all sorts of different things, whether it's behaviour, different therapies, first aid, you name it. Things that people wouldn't be aware of or haven't been exposed to while their pups have been in a lockdown state".
Ms Walsh said the best part of the day was the access it provided for dog owners to learn about new skills and programs they may not have had access to, highlighting their Safe Beds For Pets program as particularly in demand.
"It's for people who are trying to avoid domestic violence, but who wouldn't leave if their pets didn't have somewhere safe to go - we provide that space for them."
Lorraine Hamilton, who worked for the RSPCA for three decades as a shelter manager before retiring last year, said that the volunteers were a big part of the day.
"The RSPCA has still really got a very big spot in my heart. It gets into your blood. It seeped into my blood a very long time ago," she said.
"I think I've always loved the Million Paws Walk just because of all the dogs - I just love it. I go home with a perpetual grin on my face because of all these gorgeous dogs. It's just wonderful to watch."
With over 2000 cases reported to the RSPCA's animal cruelty hotline in Tasmania in 2021, Ms Walsh said the funds raised were integral to helping the charity rescue, rehabilitate and re-home the tens of thousands of animals that required their help.
