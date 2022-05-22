Advertisement
After one unfortunate 'false start', harness and greyhound participants should soon know the site of their new North West Coast racing venue.
However the joint complex to replace the Devonport Showgrounds is still expected to be at least two years away from opening.
Devonport Harness Racing Club president Claire MacDonald told patrons at the club's race meeting at Mowbray on Sunday night that she was expecting "an announcement on the site in the next couple of weeks."
"We moved a few steps closer this week," MacDonald said.
"I'm hoping we'll have a track that can rival Mowbray as the best in the state in a couple of years time.
"In the meantime the majority of (our) meetings in the next two years will be across the north in Burnie or Launceston."
The Devonport Showgrounds closed as a racing venue in March after the property for sold for private development.
A replacement complex was earmarked for a site at Latrobe until that was ruled out at virtually the last minute due to environmental concerns.
The last four DHRC meetings of the current season were moved to Mowbray, which hosted the third of them on Sunday night with five feature races on the program.
Comeback mare Bridwood Bella ran her rivals off their legs in the $12,000 Leigh Plunkett after trainer-driver Rohan Hadley took her to the front shortly after the start.
She gave nothing else a chance as she dashed over the 2200m in a 1:58.9 mile rate to score by seven metres from Sports Candy and With Revenge.
Kilmore-based trainer Robert Walters made a successful raid on the $12,000 Devonport Belmont for two-year-old fillies with My Lady Sarah leading throughout to score by 14m.
Winning driver Nathan Ford made it a feature double when he also led throughout on the Bianca Heenan-trained Coolhand Easton in the $14,000 Sheffield Cup.
Be Major Threat raced third on the pegs in the $12,000 CUB Quality before driver Dylan Ford got a late split to snatch victory away from the leader Izaha by a neck.
Boston Busker, driven by Liam Older, continued his great form for new trainer Brent Parish when he brought up a winning hat-trick in the $12,000 Latrobe Cup.
Further North defied the fact that she was a rising seven-year-old maiden with a strong last-to-first performance at Elwick on Sunday.
A late pick-up ride for Anthony Darmanin, the Needs Futher mare was well back and held up coming to the home turn but once she got to the outside with clear running she finished strongly to beat Just For Curiosity and odds-on favourite Eagle Street in the 1600m Maiden Plate.
Although bred in Tasmania, Further North began her career with Glenn Thornton in Victoria but had only three starts before a 28-month absence from the track.
She resumed for Longford trainer John Blacker last November and had earned a stake cheque at eight of her 12 starts before finally breaking through.
"She should have won before now, perhaps," Blacker said.
"She's had a good campaign and, to my eye, has been improving all the time.
"I know she's rising seven and just scored her first win but she's as tough as nails and she should be able to win another one."
Further North was dropping back to 1600m after a second to Sunset Gun over 2100m at Elwick a fortnight earlier.
"That was no help but I told Darma to just ride her quiet and she'd be strong late," Blacker said.
The only trouble jockey Troy Baker had while winning the 1200m Maiden Plate on Signthecheque was getting her to stop.
"I had trouble getting her back to the mounting yard - she felt like she could go around again," Baker said.
Apart from that, it was plain sailing all the way for the third favourite who easily accounted for the two horses that dominated the market.
"We drew the widest barrier but it didn't matter because she showed very good gate speed and crossed them with ease," Baker said.
"I was able to control the race and at the top of the straight she really quickened well.
"It was a good win but she does need to learn to settle a bit because she over-raced."
Signthecheque, a daughter of former smart Tasmanian mare Date And Sign, is trained by Scott Brunton who provided the trifecta in the following race.
I'm Back ran home too strongly for Laylow Pluck and Banca Tom in the Class 1 Handicap after the start was delayed by 35 minutes due to a pre-race incident.
Visiting South Australian apprentice Lizzie Annells was thrown from Make A Decision and required attention from the ambulance attendants before being taken to hospital for observation.
I'm Back raced wide all the way but apprentice Chelsea Baker was half expecting that from a wide gate.
"I wasn't too worried because I was tracking the stablemate Banca Tom and, when I did the form for the race, I thought that would be the case," she said.
"I always felt like I had heaps underneath me and he hit the line very hard."
Baker said I'm Back had been unlucky when placed over 1400m at his previous start. "Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong," she said.
The apprentice went on to complete a double on Kuroset in the Benchmark 62 Handicap, one of four winners for the Brunton stable.
Brunton has trained 13 winners at the past three Elwick meetings.
Annells and Make A Decision's trainer Sarah Cotton had better luck earlier in the day when they won with first-starter Fairy Magic.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
