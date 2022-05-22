The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Site of new Devonport harness and greyhound venue likely to be announced in two weeks

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 22 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOO QUICK: Bridwood Bella (Rohan Hadley) gave a dashing display to win the Leigh Plunkett at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture: Stacey Lear
Scott Brunton trained four winners at Elwick on Sunday to move to 62 for the season.
SA apprentice Lizzie Annells won a race at Elwick then had to be taken to hospital after a pre-race fall.

Advertisement

Ad

After one unfortunate 'false start', harness and greyhound participants should soon know the site of their new North West Coast racing venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.