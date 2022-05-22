The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

Tasmanian healthcare services to reap $50 million cash injection following Labor win

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over $50 million in healthcare commitments to flow following Labor's win

In the lead up to the federal election, The Examiner conducted a poll of the issues that mattered most to Northern voters with more support for healthcare identified as the biggest issue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.