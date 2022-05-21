The Examiner
Election 2022: Tasmania picks Liberals despite Labor wave on the mainland, so what comes next?

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
May 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Liberal Susie Bower's challenge to Labor's Brian Mitchell in Lyons has gone down to the wire, while Bridget Archer and Gavin Pearce held Bass and Braddon for the Liberals.

Australia will have a new government and a new prime minister after the Coalition suffered massive seat losses on the mainland, but Tasmania has well and truly bucked the trend.

