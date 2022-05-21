Labor's Julie Collins will continue to serve in the Franklin electorate for another three years, despite a 7.2 per cent drop in her primary vote count this election.
With Labor set to form government, Ms Collins is also set to take up the agriculture ministerial portfolio.
Elected in 2007, Ms Collins held ministerial portfolios between 2011 and 2013 and served in cabinet in 2013.
Since then, she has held shadow ministerial portfolios for regional development, employment services, women, ageing and mental health.
Ms Collins took up work with the Labor Party soon after leaving school in the late 1980s.
She worked in Tasmanian Labor leader Michael Field's office in 1993 and for Tasmanian Premier Jim Bacon over five years from 1998.
She worked for senators John Coates, Sue Mackay and Carol Brown.
She was state secretary for Labor in Tasmania over a year before she was elected to Parliament.
She lives Hobarts Eastern Shore with her husband Ian and their three children.
Ms Collins went into this year's election with a 12.2 per cent margin.
She had a 2.6 per cent swing against her in first-preference votes in 2019, but still collected almost 44 per cent in primary votes.
Again this election, there was a swing against Ms Collins of 7.2 per cent with 37.4 first-preference votes going her way.
Mx Darko also ran for the Greens in the 2019 election and collected 16.2 per cent in primary votes, boosting votes for the party by 2.7 per cent in the electorate.
This election, they won 17.5 per cent of the primary vote with all booths in Franklin counted on Saturday night.
The Liberals polled with 30.9 per cent of first-preference votes in 2019.
There was a swing against them in this election with candidate Kristy Johnson winning 25.8 per cent of first-preference votes.
The swings against both major party candidates could have been the result of the swings of more than 5 per cent in favour of The Local Party and Jacqui Lambie Network candidates in the electorate.
Senator Lambie's media adviser Anna Bateman ran for the party in its first federal election and won 2876 primary votes.
JLN candidate Chris Hannan won 3041 primary votes.
The swing in favour of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party went up by almost 3 per cent with anti-vaccination candidate, and general practitioner, Steve Hindley.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
