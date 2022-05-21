The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Live

Bass and Lyons: election updates from Northern Tasmania's crucial seats

Updated May 21 2022 - 9:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bass sees a contest between incumbent Liberal MP Bridget Archer and Labor candidate Ross Hart, while Liberal challenger Susie Bower is up against Labor MP Brian Mitchell in Lyons.

***REFRESH THIS PAGE FROM 6PM AS BOOTH RESULTS START TO COME IN***

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.