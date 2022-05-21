***REFRESH THIS PAGE FROM 6PM AS BOOTH RESULTS START TO COME IN***
7:15pm: Liberal candidate Susie Bower has made a promising start in Lyons with seven booths having returned two-party preferred votes.
She has a projected lead of 51.6 - 48.4. Five of those seven booths went to Labor in 2019, meaning there could be an initial swing to the Liberals.
They are all rural. Ms Bower requires a swing of 5.2 per cent to win the seat. She currently has a swing of 6.8 per cent.
In Bass, the only booths returned are the two on Flinders Island - one a marginal Labor booth, the other very safe for the Liberals.
Liberal Bridget Archer leads 55.3 - 44.7 with a 4.9 per cent swing.
Clark independent Andrew Wilkie already looks set to retain the seat he has held since 2010.
5:00pm: Will Bridget Archer's pitch as a moderate, more independent-minded Liberal help her to become the first Bass MHR to win a second term since 2001?
Or will Labor's Ross Hart capitalise on national polling showing a swing to his party, and win back the seat after losing by just 280 votes three years earlier?
With the Coalition unable to afford to lose many seats if it wants to hold onto government, Bass looms as a key contest. Any swing against Ms Archer and it's likely the seat will change hands.
A key feature of her surprise 2019 victory was achieving strong results in her home area of George Town, which houses traditionally Labor-voting booths.
BASS RESULTS FROM 2019:
She also won significant swings in lower socioeconomic areas of Newnham, Mowbray, Ravenswood and Rocherlea where the United Australia Party polled well, while more voters switched from Labor to Liberal in affluent suburbs of Trevallyn and Riverside, in addition to St Leonards, where Labor's housing policies could have been a factor.
It remains to be seen whether she has retained the support of these voters. This will be crucial for her to retain the seat.
See an analysis of the promises and policies here.
In Lyons, Labor's positive swing in 2019 and a 5.2 per cent margin could be misleading, given the Liberals had a disastrous campaign in which its candidate resigned over anti-Muslim social media comments.
Labor MHR Brian Mitchell also had old social media comments re-resurface earlier this month, but they were far less damaging than his former Liberal challenger's.
This time around, Liberal candidate Susie Bower has a decent public profile and has avoided controversy during the campaign, albeit with minimal opportunities to speak, with her more senior Liberal colleagues providing the bulk of public comments.
An analysis of Lyons booths from 2019 shows Labor picked up significant new votes all along the East Coast and largely retained its strong support in New Norfolk, Brighton, Bridgewater and areas to the east of Hobart.
The Liberals picked up votes in the suburban parts of southern Launceston that fall in Lyons, along with several smaller booths in the midlands.
All votes cast on Saturday will be counted tonight, along with the majority of pre-poll although many of these might not come in until later in the evening.
