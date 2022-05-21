10.47pm: Liberal senator Eric Abetz is tipped to lose the seat he has held in the Senate for 28 years. Fellow Liberal senators Jonathon Duniam and Wendy Askew were re-elected for another six years as expected, but the party only managed to achieve 2.1 quotas. With a quota requiring 26,384 votes, Senator Abetz would have to achieve the almost impossible and swag well over 20,000 first preference, or below the line votes, to keep his job.