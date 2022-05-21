***REFRESH THIS PAGE FROM 6PM AS BOOTH RESULTS START TO COME IN***
10.47pm: Liberal senator Eric Abetz is tipped to lose the seat he has held in the Senate for 28 years. Fellow Liberal senators Jonathon Duniam and Wendy Askew were re-elected for another six years as expected, but the party only managed to achieve 2.1 quotas. With a quota requiring 26,384 votes, Senator Abetz would have to achieve the almost impossible and swag well over 20,000 first preference, or below the line votes, to keep his job.
10.05pm: Bridget Archer has declared victory over Ross Hart in the 2022 federal election, marking the first time in more than 30 years that a Liberal incumbent has retained the seat.
Ms Archer is leading the vote with a AEC projected two-party preference of 51.85 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr Hart's 48.15, with 52 of Bass's 58 polling places returned. At the Trevallyn Bowls Club, Ms Archer greeted a cheering crowd and teared up as she began her speech, saying she was "really overwhelmed".
"I want to say thank you to everyone in this room who has supported me over the last six weeks and the last three year." Opponent Ross Hart has yet to officially concede the race.
8.58pm: A sparse turn out for the Liberals at the Trevallyn Bowls Club where Bridget Archer is expected shortly. Over at the Invermay Bowls Club in in comparison the turn out for Labor candidate Ross Hart may be be larger but the tone has turned more somber as margin between the two candidates grows.
Meanwhile, in the south of the state, Clark independent Andrew Wilkie has retained his seat in the House of Assembly. Mr Wilkie was forced to spend the final week of the election campagin in isolation after contracting COVID-19.
Elected in 2010, Mr Wilkie was one of three independents that held the balance of power in the House of Representatives. He is generally thought to have the seat in his possession until retirement, entering this election with a margin of 22.1 per cent. With 37 of 43 booths in the electorate counted, Mr Wilkie has attracted 46.1 per cent of the primary vote.
8.36pm: Labor appears to be on the nose federally in Tasmania.
Despite gaining a 2 per cent swing nationally, Labor's primary vote in Tasmania has fallen away and has prevented the party from picking up either Bass or Braddon.
Labor's Brian Mitchell is now in a battle to hold Lyons against Liberal Susie Bower.
In Bass, Labor's primary vote is down 7.2 per cent and the party trails by 2.4 on two-party preferred. Liberal Bridget Archer looks certain to hold the seat.
Their worst performance was in Braddon, where Labor's primary vote dropped 8.9 per cent and the seat looks set to become safe for the Liberals. Labor held it as recently as 2019.
Labor's primary vote in Lyons is down 7.5 per cent and they marginally trail, although some of the party's strongest booths are yet to report. Even so, it would be a disappointing outcome for the party in the seat.
Nationwide, the increase in support for the Greens, independents and other minor parties has been the story of the election so far.
In Tasmania, the Greens have seen their primary vote increase by between 1 and 2 per cent.
One Nation and the Jacqui Lambie Network have run lower house candidates in the seats. The JLN has performed very well in Braddon where they are in third behind the Liberals and Labor.
In Bass, JLN is also ahead of One Nation, but both are well behind the Greens.
8.27pm: Liberal candidate Susie Bower remains slightly in front of incumbent Brian Mitchell, but the seat remains too close to call for sure.
Ms Bower spoke from the Liberals' campaign headquarters in Lyons and said she was happy with how the team pulled together to support her in her first campaign.
"To be this close is great, we always knew it was going to be tight," she said.
Ms Bower said she had "no idea" if she could pull through to win the seat, but she remained hopeful of the result.
She said she visited six polling places today, including one in her home town of Westbury and said the mood had been very positive.
With 36 of the polling places counted, Ms Bower sits at 50.25 per cent ahead of Mr Mitchell at 47.75 per cent.
7.53pm: The Liberals are on track to retain Bass with Labor's primary vote significantly down, and initial preferences not favouring Ross Hart either.
With almost 30 booths reporting first preferences including a mix of suburban and rural, Labor is down 7.9 per cent and the Liberals down 2.4 per cent.
At the Invermay Bowls Club alongside Labor supporters, Tasmanian Senator Helen Polley said her party had run a hard campaign
"I don't think we've left anything in the tank and Ross has worked really, really hard," she said.
"Bridget Archer has distanced herself from Scott Morrison and she's hoping that it will save her seat. We'll see later tonight whether or not that's working."
Also at the bowl club, Bass resident Daniel Wickham said he was relieved to see the latest batch of votes close the gap, after Bridget Archer took away with an early lead.
"We were a bit nervous over there but we're full of hope and optimism," he said.
7:15pm: Liberal candidate Susie Bower has made a promising start in Lyons with seven booths having returned two-party preferred votes.
She has a projected lead of 51.6 - 48.4. Five of those seven booths went to Labor in 2019, meaning there could be an initial swing to the Liberals.
They are all rural. Ms Bower requires a swing of 5.2 per cent to win the seat. She currently has a swing of 6.8 per cent.
In Bass, the only booths returned are the two on Flinders Island - one a marginal Labor booth, the other very safe for the Liberals.
Liberal Bridget Archer leads 55.3 - 44.7 with a 4.9 per cent swing.
Clark independent Andrew Wilkie already looks set to retain the seat he has held since 2010.
5:00pm: Will Bridget Archer's pitch as a moderate, more independent-minded Liberal help her to become the first Bass MHR to win a second term since 2001?
Or will Labor's Ross Hart capitalise on national polling showing a swing to his party, and win back the seat after losing by just 280 votes three years earlier?
With the Coalition unable to afford to lose many seats if it wants to hold onto government, Bass looms as a key contest. Any swing against Ms Archer and it's likely the seat will change hands.
A key feature of her surprise 2019 victory was achieving strong results in her home area of George Town, which houses traditionally Labor-voting booths.
BASS RESULTS FROM 2019:
She also won significant swings in lower socioeconomic areas of Newnham, Mowbray, Ravenswood and Rocherlea where the United Australia Party polled well, while more voters switched from Labor to Liberal in affluent suburbs of Trevallyn and Riverside, in addition to St Leonards, where Labor's housing policies could have been a factor.
It remains to be seen whether she has retained the support of these voters. This will be crucial for her to retain the seat.
See an analysis of the promises and policies here.
In Lyons, Labor's positive swing in 2019 and a 5.2 per cent margin could be misleading, given the Liberals had a disastrous campaign in which its candidate resigned over anti-Muslim social media comments.
Labor MHR Brian Mitchell also had old social media comments re-resurface earlier this month, but they were far less damaging than his former Liberal challenger's.
This time around, Liberal candidate Susie Bower has a decent public profile and has avoided controversy during the campaign, albeit with minimal opportunities to speak, with her more senior Liberal colleagues providing the bulk of public comments.
An analysis of Lyons booths from 2019 shows Labor picked up significant new votes all along the East Coast and largely retained its strong support in New Norfolk, Brighton, Bridgewater and areas to the east of Hobart.
The Liberals picked up votes in the suburban parts of southern Launceston that fall in Lyons, along with several smaller booths in the midlands.
All votes cast on Saturday will be counted tonight, along with the majority of pre-poll although many of these might not come in until later in the evening.
