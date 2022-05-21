The Examiner
GNL hockey: South Launceston Suns shine bright to melt Penguins

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
May 21 2022 - 10:00am
DESPERATE: Queechy's Ryan Horne hits the turf to defend South Launceston's Kurt Budgeon. Pictures: Brett Jarvis

South Launceston's men stamped their authority on the Greater Northern League with a 7-1 win over Queechy Penguins.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

