South Launceston's men stamped their authority on the Greater Northern League with a 7-1 win over Queechy Penguins.
A first versus second tussle at St Leonards, the match started with heavyweights Kurt Budgeon and Khan Riley trading goals.
However, from the start of the second term, it was all South with Budgeon finishing with four and Al McBain, Stuart Withington and Alex Latham also finding the net.
Competition-leading scorer Budgeon was best afield, followed by Riley and Suns' skipper Brad Buchanan.
South Burnie keep chugging along, defeating Tamar Churinga 4-2 as the GNL returnees took it up to last year's grand finalists.
South slotted back into second place with the win, which was led by Andy Sargent's two goals and a strong performance by Connor Poke and Stu Bowles.
Brad Burston scored both of Tamar's goals, including the first of the game as Kieran Dunning was the side's best.
Smithton scored their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over City Marians.
Tomas Coker scored both goals either side of the half-time break in what was a relatively even contest against the seventh-placed Marians.
Clayton House was the Saints' strongest, while Matt Cameron impressed for the Marians, almost scoring a blinder in the first but a deflection saw it sail over the net.
Launceston City shortened the gap between fourth and fifth by defeating West Devonport 3-1.
Beau Cornelius, Roland Lockwood and Finley Gregson were the Tigers' scorers as they produced all of their goals in the first half.
West's Hayden Davey clawed one back in the second half but it proved too little as Cornelius and C-Jay Denman were City's best in the victory.
Ant King was the Dragons' best with the Coastal side set to stay in sixth place ahead of what will be a challenging fortnight.
South Burnie caused a major upset, defeating reigning premiers South Launceston 2-1 to get their third win in a row.
The visitors and eventual victors got on the scoreboard early, with Lynette Stebbings finding the back of the net through a penalty corner.
They maintained the lead until early in the third, with the Suns answering quickly as Nicole Symonds scored from the field.
However, the Hawks bit back, sealing the deal with a Jess Nichols goal despite several opportunities for the home side to tie things up.
Annabel Butterick was named the game's best despite the defeat as Hawks coach Mel Scolyer impressed once again.
Smithton came within minutes of making it a day of upsets but City Marians spoiled the party in a 3-2 victory.
Missing several players and having others playing through injury, City got to half-time with a 2-0 lead thanks to Brooke Grubb's double.
Laura Korpershoek and Mel Watts were able to peg back the margin in the third term, setting the scene for a cracking last term.
It certainly delivered, with Marians skipper Monique Moore scoring in the final 30 seconds as Makenzie Emmerton was named the side's best.
Four to Isabella McRobbie saw Queechy Penguins defeat West Devonport 6-1.
As her side backed up last round's win against the Dragons, the competition's leading goalscorer continued her form as Brooke Whitmore and Phoebe Withington also got on the board.
Jaimie Duffy was their best in the win with West Devonport's Madison Clark scoring and being named the game's strongest player as they went down.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
