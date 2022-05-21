Bass' polling stations have begun to fill up and barbecues are still running hot as voters from across the region cast their ballots in one of the country's most marginal seats.
Dubbed an 'ejector seat', elected parties in Bass have not held two terms since 2010, with both the incumbent Liberal MP Bridget Archer and Labor candidate Ross Hart promising millions in funding for the region to sway voters.
Ms Archer, who cast her vote at Ravenswood Heights Primary, said that she was glad to finally reach election day after a long and difficult campaign.
"I'm really happy with what I've done and achieved in the last three years," Ms Archer said. "It has been a privilege to serve Australian people through a really difficult time. And I'm pleased with the way that we have assisted our community to come through this".
Asked how she would celebrate if she managed to defy history with a second term Ms Archer said she was looking forward to having a quiet evening, and a sleep in tomorrow.
Corflutes and how-to-vote pamphlets adorned the entrance to Norwood Primary School in Launceston's south-east, where Mr Hart, who had previously held the seat before being ousted by Ms Archer in 2019, cast his vote.
Mr Hart said he was grateful for the volunteers who had made the day possible, with one Labor volunteer even spending his birthday helping out.
Volunteer Adrian Hinds said that despite the 5am start putting up banners and corflutes, he was happy to spend his birthday helping out where he could.
"I've got my kids netball game at one o'clock so I'll leave shortly and then hopefully meet the team to celebrate a Labor win - it could be a good birthday present," he said.
When asked which of his policies would cut through the most for voters Mr Hart said that healthcare in Northern Tasmania was a priority.
"The urgent care clinics which we propose here for Northern Tasmania are important because that means we get people access to health care, and addressing the cost of living issues,"
Volunteers were also there to make sure everyone got their democracy sausage.
Norwood Primary School Association organiser Shannon Hodgetts said the election was a perfect day to raise funds for schools and teachers through their sausage sizzle, regardless of the election outcome.
The Australian Electoral Commission announced today that over 9 million Australians had either voted early or applied for a postal vote, leaving only 50 per cent of the eligible voting population left to cast their ballots.
But with vote counting not starting until 6pm, and many of the postal votes not being counted until Sunday or even Monday, Australians may be waiting until the early hours of tomorrow to find out who their Prime Minister will be.
