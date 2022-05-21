Residents of Wentworth Street in Newstead left their homes to render assistance to a motorcyclist, after he was involved in a single-rider crash on Friday night.
However, the 35-year-old man died as a result of his injuries after being transferred to the hospital.
Tasmanian Police confirmed the Summerhill resident was killed after losing control of his blue Suzuki motorcycle travelling west towards High Street about 7.10pm.
Inspector Ruth Orr was not able to elaborate on what injuries were sustained and was unsure if speed was a significant factor.
"Possibly alcohol may have been involved, but that's a matter for crash investigators to look at and prepare a report for the coroner," she said.
Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said the incident was "absolutely heartbreaking" and marked the 27th death on Tasmanian roads so far this year, 17 more than the same period last year.
"[They] are nearly always preventable and every fatal crash is depriving family, friends and their communities of someone they love," he said.
"This week we have been out promoting road safety as a part of National Road Safety Week, which ends this Sunday, and recent events have shown why this week is so important and highlights the need for initiatives like National Road Safety Week."
Friday night's incident comes just over a month after 21-year-old Launceston resident Harry Tucker lost his life after the Honda motorcycle he was riding collided with a station wagon.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
