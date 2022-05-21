The Examiner
A motorcyclist, 35, was killed on Wentworth Street, Newstead.

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:16am, first published 8:00am
Residents of Wentworth Street in Newstead left their homes to render assistance to a motorcyclist, after he was involved in a single-rider crash on Friday night.

