Reigning premiers Launceston powered towards next week's Northern derby, defeating Glenorchy 24.17 (161) to 5.3 (33) at KGV.
A Bailey Gillow hanger and goal after the siren put the cherry on top of the win, which saw a dozen Blues kick a major.
Brendan Taylor kicked five, the returning Jake Hinds four and former AFL player Jackson Thurlow three in the dominant performance.
Describing the win as a "professional" one, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp was pleased to see more than half of his side as goalkickers.
"Most good sides have multiple avenues to goal and we've got Dyl [Riley] back in front of the ball but he's just playing a role and most of the guys at the pointy end are capable of hitting the scoreboard," he said.
"The mids were great, they got enough entries and the boys in front of it did the rest."
The five-goal showing means Taylor has kicked nine goals in the last two weeks after recently becoming a parent for the first time with his partner, Kirsten.
"He's a really underrated player within the competition, he kicked three in the grand final last year and was central to our win in that game so he's definitely rated internally," Thorp said.
The Blues kicked four goals in the first term, before two quarters of seven majors and a final stanza of six as the ladder-leaders marked consecutive games of 20 goals or more.
Their midfielders were in fine form too, with player of the year co-leader Brodie Palfreyman, skipper Jobi Harper and Thurlow all getting plenty of the ball.
Palfreyman and Harper, as well as two young guns, drew strong praise from Thorp as the Blues "had a pretty good spread".
"They had plenty of touches and drove the ball inside 50 like they normally do," he said.
"A couple of our younger kids showed some good signs, Tiernan McCormack and James Leake are two young guys that we've got a lot of time for and they'll play a lot of senior footy at Launnie."
For the Magpies, defender Cooper Meredith provided plenty of grit on a tough day as Blake Waight (two), Ben Kamaric, Callum Thompson and young gun Tom McGann were the side's goalkickers.
New recruit Waight, who missed last week's North Launceston game with a foot injury, was shifted up forward this week having been a shining light in defence so far this season.
He provided a highlight-reel goal for the Magpies in the second term, shrugging off a Blues tackle before using some silky footwork to kick their second of the day.
It wasn't all completely smooth for the Blues, with defender Josh Woolley a late withdrawal to the side named on Thursday night, rested as a precaution ahead of Friday's Northern derby as Sam Foley came in.
Set to be played under lights at UTAS Stadium against North Launceston, the second tussle between the two teams this year is expected to be closer than the first, with some key names back in the Bombers' side.
"When the two teams play, something always happens," Thorp said.
"We've been arch-rivals for a long time now and our rivalry is healthy so I'm sure there will be a lot of people there watching.
"Coxy [Brad Cox-Goodyer] and [Michael] Stingel and guys like that are back in their team and playing well, so we are expecting a really sharp contest."
The Bombers will play their round nine match-up on Sunday, meeting up against Lauderdale in an AFL curtain-raiser clash before the Hawthorn and Brisbane game.
The Sunday contest means the Bombers only have a five-day break before their Friday night meeting with Launceston, putting a big week ahead of them.
In the competition's other Saturday game, the Tigers defeated Clarence 9.16 (70) to 6.4 (42).
Tyler Carter kicked three as he continues to chase Hinds for the Peter Hudson Medal, with Trent Baumeler's men winning their sixth match of the season as they and North Launceston battle for second spot.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
