Long-awaited upgrades to the Sideling are set to begin with civil construction company Fulton Hogan announced as the proponent for the first stage of the works.
The project has been secured with funding from the federal and Tasmanian governments who have committed a total of $120 million to improve sections of the Tasman Highway from St Patricks River bridge across the Sideling to Scottsdale.
Tasmanian Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the work contract had been signed, but did not provide a date that construction on the long-planned upgrades will begin.
Advertisement
Federal Liberal member Bridget Archer said that she was pleased to see that federal funding allocated in the budget had allowed the project to finally start.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve this important road and together with the irrigation investment in this area, it will add to the future economic development potential of this region and will support around 300 direct and indirect jobs," Ms Archer said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.