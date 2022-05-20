Serious single rider motorcycle crash at Newstead

Tasmania Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a serious single rider motorcycle crash on Wentworth Street in Newstead.
The rider has been taken to hospital via ambulance.
Advertisement
The road is closed from the intersection of Junction Street and Wentworth Street, Abbott Street and Wentworth Street and, Ramsey Street and Campbell Street.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.