The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Roads blocked at Newstead following serious motorcycle crash

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated May 20 2022 - 11:14am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serious single rider motorcycle crash at Newstead

Tasmania Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a serious single rider motorcycle crash on Wentworth Street in Newstead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.