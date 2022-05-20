Water quality considered 'out of scope' for Rural Water Use plan

Water quality was explicitly excluded from the scope of an overarching document to guide the future of Tasmania's freshwater stocks but added to an implementation strategy released this week.
The timing of the implementation strategy follows calls from academics, scientists and water ecologists for increased monitoring and reporting regarding the impact industrialisation is having on the state's rivers.
An internal departmental report that the government kept under wraps until the Tasmanian Greens made a Right to Information request found that nearly half of Tasmania's rivers had some environmental decline.
Another independent report, completed this year, found Tasmania's water stores could "not long be considered clean, green and abundant."
Algal blooms, dead fish and agricultural run-off and waste are becoming commonplace in Tasmania's river system, forcing anglers and tourist operators to rotate where they visit depending on water quality.
It has scientists sounding the alarm over emerging industries such as the Battery of the Nation/Marinus Link, the "green hydrogen industry", and the exponential growth of irrigation schemes, which will place more pressure on the resource as they are established in the state.
While releasing the document, Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said that the implementation plan would provide a blueprint for sustainable use of Tasmania's water resources "and protect environmental values".
A Natural Resources Tasmania department spokesperson said the Rural Water Use Strategy focused on water reuse to help reduce demand on the state's water stocks. It said all allocation was done in line with existing legislation and frameworks.
"The Rural Water Use Strategy also encourages water recycling and reuse to reduce the demand for urban water and irrigation water from our waterways. To this end, the department has successfully supported TasWater to secure funds for the Penna and Bicheno water reuse schemes," the spokesperson said.
They did not directly answer a question as to when water quality and environmental impact had been added to the implementation strategy when water quality was out of scope for the original document.
Ms Palmer said the state government had invested $1.5 million to deliver the Rural Water Use Strategy, has helped secure $1.8 million in joint state and federal funding for three freshwater science research projects, and has established the River Health Advisory Project.
"Implementation of the Rural Water Use Strategy is adaptive and will continue to be informed through a range of avenues, including the Rural Water Roundtable and other working groups established as part of the implementation," the NRE spokesperson said.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
