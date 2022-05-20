The Examiner
Eddie James has won the Trawalla Foundation prize for the 2022 Women's Art Prize Tasmania

By Clancy Balen
May 20 2022 - 8:30am
TWENTY YEARS: RANT Arts co-directors Nathan Tucker and Kitty Taylor at the Women's Art Prize Tasmania exhibition at QVMAG, Inveresk. Picture: Paul Scambler

The Women's Art Prize Tasmania will return to QVMAG this Saturday, celebrating its 20th year as the only art prize in the state dedicated to female artists.

