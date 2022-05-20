The Women's Art Prize Tasmania will return to QVMAG this Saturday, celebrating its 20th year as the only art prize in the state dedicated to female artists.
The exhibition, which is run by the state's peak regional art organisation RANT Arts, will feature artworks from 25 shortlisted emerging and established artists across a range of different mediums, and will run until July 17.
This years winner of the $15000 Trawalla Foundation Acquisitive prize was Eddie James for her digital photography work Room 18, 2021.
Jo Chew was also announced as the winner of the Zonta International Area 5 Emerging Artist prize, for her work Growing Blind, 2022.
RANT co-director Kitty Taylor said the not-for-profit was lucky to be able to showcase the talents and stories of the region's creatives.
Last year's winner Georgia Spain said that the prize had made an important impact on her artistic practice.
"To be recognised and seen amongst a field of such talented artists has given me confidence in my own voice and has pushed me to challenge myself further within my practice," Ms Spain said.
Co-director Nathan Tucker said the Women's Art Prize played a pivotal role in the Tasmanian arts ecosystem.
"It has supported, it has showcased, and it has started the career trajectories of many of our artists," Mr Tucker said.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said that it was extremely important to provide female artists with a platform to exhibit their works.
"It's great to see young, emerging artists get their name out there," Cr van Zetten said.
Voting has been formally opened for the 2022 Bell Bay Aluminium People's Choice Award, with participants invited to visit the Women's Art Prize Tasmania website and vote for their favourite work.
