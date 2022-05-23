A new exhibition is set to be added at Sawtooth Ari Gallery in Invermay.
Sunset Sequel is the latest body of work from Bianca Templar and Jasmine Mansell, which is set to open on May 27.
Ms Templar and Ms Mansell are proud palawa women, who have joined together to transform paintings and landscape images into amazing pieces of digital art to bring a different view of contemporary aspects of culture, while providing a traditional feel.
Their combination of paintings, digital art, weaving and shelling highlights their significant connection to their country and love for their culture. The Sunset Sequel is a one of a kind continuation of their work from Junction Arts Festival in 2021.
"It began last year at Junction Arts Festival as a collaboration between us, we feel like we are connected in a past life and Junction brought us together. It's has evolved into this beautiful artistic dynamic but a beautiful friendship as well.," Ms Templar said.
"The exhibition will include a variety of different things. Shell stringing, baskets as well as acrylic paintings and Jasmine is doing digital edits over the paintings that I do to add another dimension of life to the works.
"When people come in they will be able to see the digital artwork made by Jasmine and then the original works."
Ms Templar said it has been a long process and that she was excited to add the works to the space and let the public enjoy their hard work.
"We have been planing this for around 12 months now, and the planning and doing all the work, it has been a process of making the necklaces and baskets and paintings."
An official opening with be held on 27th of May at 6pm to celebrate new work by Bianca Templar and Jasmine Mansell, and will be on display for 8 weeks at Sawtooth Ari on Lindsay Street in Invermay.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
