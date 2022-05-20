A new 4.8-kilometre mountain bike trail designed by international track builders World Trail has opened along the Bay of Fires.
The track, which was funded by the Australian government's Recovery for Regional Tourism program, was originally a repetitive stretch of fire-road, but has been given a facelift that Vertigo MTB owner Buck Gibson said makes the 42-kilometre route world class.
"You've got to understand that the Bay of Fires trail is an internationally recognised trail. There's very few trails in the world like that," he said.
"It's the variety of trails that makes it so special now, because you come off the Blue Tier through really stunning rainforest. And then the environment changes and you're on to this coastal environment".
Break O Day mayor Mick Tucker said that the design of the new track was based on feedback from riders who wanted to transform the previously uninteresting stretch into something special.
"After hearing this feedback we worked with World Trail to come up with a design that would get the trail off the fire road and become a fun new section of single track," Mr Tucker said.
Tasmanian senator Claire Chandler said the region's growing outdoor adventure programs had expanded the tourist offerings.
