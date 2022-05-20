The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A new mountain bike track designed by World Trail has opened along the Bay of Fires MTB track

CB
By Clancy Balen
May 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SINGLE TRACK: A mountain bike rider tests out the new 45km track that runs from Blue Tier to Swimcart beach along the Bay of Fires. Picture: Supplied

A new 4.8-kilometre mountain bike trail designed by international track builders World Trail has opened along the Bay of Fires.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.