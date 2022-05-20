The Examiner
Police 'catfishing' operation helps to put child groomer behind bars

Updated May 20 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:30am
A Tasmanian man will spend the next 12 months behind bars for child grooming and perverting justice after being caught by a police catfishing operation conducted in 2020.

Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

