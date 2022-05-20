Tassie Tridents ready for their second Bowls Premier League

Coming off a red-hot Australian Championships campaign, the Tasmanian Tridents are hoping to continue the momentum into next week's Bowls Premier League.
The state collected nine medals at the titles, with Tridents representatives Rebecca Van Asch, Mark Nitz and Taelyn Male featuring heavily before their second tilt at BPL success.
"Tasmania as a whole really performed above expectations at the Australian Championships, so I think that was really exciting for Tassie as a whole and a real testament to how strong bowls is going down here," dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist Van Asch said.
"We'll be hoping to captalise on that and keep that good form going for Tasmania and take it into that national event."
Coached by one-time Australian Jackaroo Mark Strochnetter, the Tridents were competitive in their BPL debut in February but finished the campaign in 10th with five wins and 13 losses.
Similar to cricket's Big Bash League, the tournament is a shortened version of a traditional game of bowls, featuring two sets of five ends and a one-end tiebreak if required with each team getting a powerplay, which doubles their scores.
"It's very different to what we play in the traditional format of the game," Van Asch said.
"It's different to what we are used to and we have to certainly think of it differently and approach it with different strategy.
"That's something we've learned from BPL14 that we played earlier in the year so hopefully we can take some of those learnings and strategies into BPL15.
"We need to be quick starting, that's something that's really important in such a short, sharp format and one of the things that we took out of the last session was that we lost a lot in tiebreakers and that really hurt us in the long run.
"We're really focusing on if we do get to tiebreaks then it's really important that we convert those to wins."
The 15th Bowls Premier League competition takes place at Club Pine Rivers in Brisbane from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, with Sydney Lions the reigning premiers.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
