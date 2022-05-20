The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tassie Tridents ready for their second Bowls Premier League

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 20 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Bec Van Asch bowls for Tasmania at the last Bowls Premier League tournament. Picture: Aidan Davis, Bowls Australia

Coming off a red-hot Australian Championships campaign, the Tasmanian Tridents are hoping to continue the momentum into next week's Bowls Premier League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.