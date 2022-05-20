The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Labor's Shane Broad calls for action as Tasmanian budget risks and inflation pressures build

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad. Picture: Brodie Weeding.

Thursday's state budget will be vital as a "concurrence of events" threaten finances and inflation squeezes households and business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.