The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New Horizons Tasmania reach new lengths in the pool

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STARS: Clare Marten, Aron Miller, Nicole Furfaro, Sarah Squires, Philip de Jong, Jarret Green, Sam Smith and Duncan Rattray with coach Maggie McKenzie. Picture: Adam Daunt

The New Horizons swim squad have been put in the hard yards at the Ariarne Titmus competition pool and turned out some impressive results.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.