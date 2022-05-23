The New Horizons swim squad have been put in the hard yards at the Ariarne Titmus competition pool and turned out some impressive results.
The squad meets once a week to train with coach Maggie McKenzie and has their laps recorded by Donna Furfaro with the pair volunteering their time.
The group's hours in the pool have turned out incredible results with the group collectively lapping up 227.8 kilometres in the past year.
McKenzie could not be more proud of the group, which continue to push the boundaries on what is possible for people with disabilities.
"It wasn't until I sat down and started counting up the number of laps that I realised these were actually really big numbers and they were really putting in the kilometres," she said.
"It's the best thing I do every week is coach this swim squad ... they just keep turning up every week and they're super dedicated."
Three squad members have taken to the sessions like ducks to water with Sarah Squires (724 laps), Aron Miller (851 laps) and Philip de Jong (1002 laps) all swimming over 35,000 metres in the past year.
The group has become a source of friendship and connection over the past year as the group supported each other through their swimming program.
McKenzie said while the number of laps had sky-rocketed so had the group's swimming skills.
"[There's] been huge improvements a number of these guys couldn't actually swim 25 metres two years ago and now they're doing this," she said.
"I just get hugely inspired every time, I am a swimmer as well and so every time I think it is a bit cold maybe I won't go swimming I think of these guys and if they can do it, so can I.
"Although there are regular swim groups out there and regular sporting groups and they are inclusive [but] especially having a group where individually, these guys can achieve it just helps them have a huge sense of self-value."
New Horizons helps provide opportunities to people in the state who live with disabilities have access to special programs which are tailored to their needs.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
