Ahead of Hawthorn and Brisbane's clash at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, here are some of the game's crucial players that have found form and caught they eye of many.
The contest pits the 13th-placed Hawks against the Lions, who sit second and are shaping to be a major premiership contender, having only lost once so far this year.
The game gets underway at 3.20pm after a Tasmanian State League curtain-raiser between North Launceston and Lauderdale at 11am.
Tom Mitchell
While this season hasn't been the premier midfielder's strongest, Mitchell loves UTAS Stadium and comes into the clash following a managed week off and some illness.
The 2018 Brownlow Medallist averages 33.8 disposals at the Launceston venue over his 15 games, making the ground one of his most prominent.
Will Day
The young rebounding defender has been in strong form of late and moved into the midfield last week for the Hawks.
Coach Sam Mitchell said earlier this week that Day is improving week by week and praised his progression.
"Last week Will played wing and inside mid," he said.
"We ended up using him in defence later in the game, but basically the whole game as a midfielder which was a good progression for him."
Mitch Lewis
Before a hamstring injury, Lewis was at the pointy end of the Coleman Medal tally and has been dangerous for the Hawks.
Returning last week, the key forward kicked 3.1 as he warmed back into AFL life and will need to be potent in attack if the Hawks were to cause a major upset.
Lachie Neale
One of the competition's best, Neale has been in scintillating form this season, averaging 32.1 disposals per game, the league's fifth most.
Shooting for a second Brownlow Medal to add to his 2020 honour, the 28-year-old is the leader of the Lions' strong midfield group, which has arguably the best depth in the league.
Eric Hipwood
Another key forward who returned last week, Hipwood came back after rupturing his ACL against St Kilda in round 17 last year.
The 24-year-old was goal-less on return but that shouldn't last long if his midfield gets firing on Sunday.
Coach Chris Fagan, who is from Queenstown, produced an ominous warning before his return.
"Having not played since July last year, he's going to be a little short of match practice no doubt, but we'll manage him well over the next few weeks and I think within a month he'll be back to the Eric we know," he said.
Zac Bailey
Bailey is enjoying a strong season being a thorn in many sides, having kicked an accurate 21.6 so far during his fifth year on an AFL list.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
