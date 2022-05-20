Launceston St Vincent de Paul Society shop volunteers were the centre of attention at a morning tea on Friday to recognise their significant contribution to the charity.
Carol Atto, one of 1100 Vinnies volunteers statewide, said she started helping out because she wanted to find something to do with herself after retiring.
"I looked after my great grandchildren, they went to school, and I thought I'm sick of this. I've got to start and do something," she said.
Fellow volunteer Lyn Bidwell said she started in just November last year.
"I've always bought a volunteer right from when my boys were born when they were little leaves with schools, scouts, clubs," she said.
"It's a wonderful group of volunteers here."
Vinnies president Mark Gaetani said volunteers are the glue of the organisation.
"National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate volunteers, recognise their selfless work and the positive impact they have in our communities," he said.
"Without our volunteers, we will simply not be able to provide the services to the community that we do now. They are absolutely invaluable."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
