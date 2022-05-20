The Examiner
Launceston' St Vincent de Paul Society shop celebrates volunteers

Alison Foletta
May 20 2022
May 20 2022 - 7:00am
THANKS: St Vincent de Paul volunteers Carol Atto and Lyn Bidwell. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston St Vincent de Paul Society shop volunteers were the centre of attention at a morning tea on Friday to recognise their significant contribution to the charity.

