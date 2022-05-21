Lending a hand is now more complex and challenging

National Volunteering Week recognises those in our community who give selflessly to clubs, groups and organisations.
Volunteering has its roots in 12th century Britain when more than 500 hospitals were staffed by altruistic members of the local community.
Many of these hospitals supported travellers or pilgrims who needed food and shelter and spiritual healing.
There were also hospitals that specialised in care with those suffering leprosy, finding kindness from members of the community committed to volunteering.
Those suffering leprosy, an infectious disease impacting lungs, nerves, skin and eyes, were treated in medieval times by isolating sufferers in hospitals on the outskirts of town.
The Old Testament spoke of unclean lepers who cast fear across the community with their disfigured bodies provoking pity and disgust in equal measures.
In modern times, hospitals still rely upon volunteers with the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) dependent on the willingness of individuals to give freely of their time.
From the kiosk to providing additional support to patients who are desperate to feel better, grow in confidence and return home.
They complement staff who, no matter how under pressure and under-resourced they continue to be, maintain professionalism, patience, level-headedness and decorum as they triage some of the most difficult situations and scenarios imaginable. The staff at the LGH personify calmness under pressure.
Yet the one feeling that doesn't change about hospitals is the fear and worry and the smell when entering the front doors, no matter how many times you visit.
There is a disinfected cleanliness to the place although you never feel completely clean. There is constant beeping and the fear of death and grief and sadness and sorrow and happiness, sometimes all in the one day.
Hospitals are the petri dishes of emotion.
Not everyone can volunteer in such an environment - for some it is just too hard.
The word volunteer was borrowed from the French, voluntaire, which has its origins from the Latin word, voluntaris.
The French employed voluntaire to describe military service in the 17th century and this later expanded to focus more upon community service.
The Red Cross, which continues to be prolific in its ability to harness volunteers, was one of the key charitable organisations that provided support during war times and when at peace.
The Australian Red Cross began as an arm of the British branch, providing packages including food and basic clothing to troops on the front-line during World War I.
Red Cross volunteers also staffed hospitals, cared for prisoners of war on return, and provided information to families whose loved ones were missing in action across Europe during World War II.
In peace times, the Red Cross' humanitarian work continues across the world with local aid and more localised services such as blood banks, First Aid, online support and retail shops selling all manner of wares.
Another prominent charitable organisation, whose community services have been underpinned by volunteerism, is the YMCA. And much like volunteering in general, the YMCA has its roots as a Christian organisation with the charter broadening dramatically and now focusing on inclusion.
From Health, Wellbeing and Fitness and Recreation to Childcare and Children's and Adult Activities, the YMCA has been cornerstone of communities including Launceston for more than 120 years.
Unforgivably, to now think that they are unable to gain the support of any level of government to help them out of a spot is both staggering and reprehensible.
Volunteering is important. Frankly, most clubs, organisations and charitable institutions could not survive without volunteers' support.
Volunteering Australia suggests that 5.8 million or 31 per cent of people volunteer, injecting an estimated $290 billion per annum into our communities and social economy.
In 2019 Volunteering Tasmania estimated that the contribution of volunteers is significantly higher per capita in our home state, with 297,000 or 68.6 per cent of 15 years and above contributing $4 billion and 229 hours each per annum or 4.4 hours each per week.
However, this generosity is not limitless. Volunteering is not what it used to be with risk management and accountability far more prevalent.
Further, time constraints on individuals and families result in more pressure on work and family lives with volunteering the non-essential that can be set aside.
Several clubs and organisations have moved to provide stability to the tasks required to be completed with the employment of part-time staff far more commonplace.
Of concern in coming years will be volunteer burnout with the mounting pressure of fighting for funding, delivering results, and the expectation of even high levels of commitment.
Perhaps this has always been the case, but it feels even more challenging due the unavoidable move to semi-professionalism of amateur clubs that is now required to ensure competitiveness and sustainability.
Volunteers don't often want people to say thank you - they take on these roles out of love and a desire to make a difference.
What they do need is recognition and acknowledgement that these roles are now far more complex and sophisticated than at any time before.
Volunteering is one of the best things you can do but it is also one of the most challenging.
