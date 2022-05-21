Top-ranked South Launceston continued its dominance over the NTFAW division one competition with a 12.14 (86) to 0.0 (0) triumph against second-placed George Town.
The Bulldogs, who have won seven straight, got going in the second quarter with four goals and three behinds at George Town.
Lisa Patterson kicked truly three times while Chelsea Ryan, Courtney Saunders and Georgia Brain registered a pair of goals each.
Aprille Crooks continued her outstanding season and had great support from Hannah Viney, Emma Attard, Patterson, Paige Crooks and Naomi Baird.
Eileen Blyth, Charlotte Long, Cara Digney, Kirsten Mccreghan, Molly Clark and Isabella Brunacci were the Saints' better players.
Meanwhile, Evandale celebrated their five milestones in style with a 10.6 (76) to 0.0 (0) drubbing of Longford at Morven Park.
The milestone players were Chloe Fellows, Grace Gee, Maggie Cuthbertson, Robyn Allchin and Kristy Wells.
Cuthbertson and Gee featured in the Eagles' best as they burst out of the blocks with a four goal to zip first quarter.
Phoebe Barnett was also mentioned in the better players for her four-goal performance.
Co-skipper Jade Nichols, Katie Ambrus and Georgina Viney were handy for the Tigers.
Deloraine and Meander Valley had byes.
Deloraine and George Town duel at Deloraine in round eight while Meander Valley and Evandale clash at Westbury.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
