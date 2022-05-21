The Examiner
South Launceston defeats George Town again in NTFAW division one

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE: Evandale's Maggie Cuthbertson during a clash with South Launceston earlier this season. She was best on ground for the Eagles against Longford on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Top-ranked South Launceston continued its dominance over the NTFAW division one competition with a 12.14 (86) to 0.0 (0) triumph against second-placed George Town.

