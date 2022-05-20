Tasmania's successful start to the NAB League season has been recognised with eight Tasmanians selected in the Allies squad for the under-18 boys' national championships.
North Launceston has a heavy contingent in the squad with Seth Campbell, Lachie Cowan and Brandon Leary named as part of the squad. The squad also features former Bomber Ryley Sanders, who plies his trade with Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League after claiming the Devils' rising star award last season.
The Allies squad is comprised of players from Northern Territory, NSW, ACT, Queensland and Tasmania based on their performances in their respective state programs.
"The players selected in the Allies squad have displayed great promise in their state-based talent programs this year and represent the future of the game," AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.
"The football potential within this squad highlights the continued growth of Australian football across the country and we look forward to seeing these players compete at the upcoming NAB AFL National Championships."
Campbell has been one of the Devils' best performed players to start the season averaging 21 disposals and just under three goals a game across the opening five rounds.
Cowan has been racking up possessions across half-back with 27 disposals and seven rebound 50s per game.
Leary and North Hobart's Will Splann have been the Devils' key pillars in attack with the former averaging three goals a game over the first five rounds and the latter only slightly behind with 13 goals.
The announcement caps a good week for Cowan and Sanders with the pair also named in the AFL Academy squad for the season.
The duo will join up with their AFL Academy teammates on the weekend when the side takes on Collingwood's VFL side on Saturday.
Colby McKercher is Launceston's sole representative in the Allies squad with the Blues' rising star averaging 20 disposals as one of the Devils' key connectors going inside-50.
Nathan Warren has been named as part of the Allies' coaching group for the championships to further the Tasmanian connection.
Seth Campbell (Burnie/North Launceston), Lachie Cowan (Devonport/North Launceston), Brandon Leary (North Launceston), Tom McCallum (Clarence), Colby McKercher (Launceston), Cameron Owen (Clarence), Will Splann (North Hobart) and Ryley Sanders (North Launceston).
