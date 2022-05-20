Northern Tasmania's Norm Hills is one of 11 winners for this year's Tasmanian Volunteering Awards, honoured for his work with the Launceston Benevolent Society.
Mr Hills won the community care and health volunteer award and along with the other winners received his honour at a ceremony in Hobart on Friday.
The Tasmanian Volunteering Awards 2022 at Blundstone Arena acknowledged the valuable contribution volunteers make to the Tasmanian community and signify the importance of National Volunteer Week.
Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker AC hosted the 30 finalists, their nominators, industry sponsors and VIPs with the Premier's Tasmanian volunteer of the year award handed to Minka Woolley by Community Services and Development Minister Nic Street.
Ms Woolley has a long history of volunteering in hockey at every level of the sport - from grassroots all the way to its pinnacle, the Olympics.
She is a performer at the elite global level, who turns around and volunteers tirelessly within her own community.
Other winners include Steve Martin from Toast for Kids Charity, Theo Vermey from Franklin volunteer Fire Brigade, Petr Divis from the Theatre Council of Tasmania, Gary Mondon from Fishcare Tasmania, Ahmed Omar from JCP Youth and Shaun Brooks from State Emergency Services.
The lifetime achievement award went to Cancer Council Tasmania volunteer Trevor Snooks.
Volunteering Tasmania chief executive Dr Lisa Schimanski said the judging panel always finds it difficult to narrow down the finalists when so many people are making such incredible contributions to their communities across the state.
"In the spirit of this year's National Volunteer Week theme, better together, I want to remind every volunteer that their contribution, big or small, is appreciated and is significant," Dr Schimanski said.
"Volunteering is not measured through the number of hours people give, but by the impact of what they're doing.
"It does not matter if you are giving one hour a week, a few hours each month, or more, collectively volunteers are contributing an estimated $4 billion to Tasmania each year and making an enormous difference.
"For this, we thank them all."
The awards are Tasmania's only state-wide program that formally recognises excellence in volunteering.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
