The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston volunteer, Norm Hills, wins Tasmanian Volunteering Award

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 20 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEREMONY: Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker AC at the Tasmanian Volunteer Awards in Hobart. Picture: Supplied

Northern Tasmania's Norm Hills is one of 11 winners for this year's Tasmanian Volunteering Awards, honoured for his work with the Launceston Benevolent Society.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.