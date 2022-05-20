The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

NTFAW senior, under-20 representative squads revealed

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONGRATULATIONS: Launceston's Kelsie Hill has been selected in the NTFAW squad for the June long-weekend series. Pictures: Josh Partridge

The NTFA has confirmed all representative matches on Saturday June 11 will be played at UTAS Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.