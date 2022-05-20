The NTFA has confirmed all representative matches on Saturday June 11 will be played at UTAS Stadium.
There will be both senior men's and women's games as well as the under-18 boys and under-20 women.
It comes as the NTFAW senior and under-20 representative squads have been revealed ahead the Queen's Birthday long-weekend series.
Women's coach Dean Smith said playing at UTAS was a boon for the teams involved.
"It's a really good opportunity to play at UTAS and to enjoy the day at a big stadium in front a reasonable crowd," he said.
Under-20 women's coach Mark Prior was similarly excited for his group.
"It's good for the young players and gives them that exposure to a quality footy ground," he said.
He added it would also be a great help with navigating the off-field logistics of the tournament.
The NTFAW seniors play the SFLW at UTAS on Saturday and then the NWFL women at Invermay Park on Monday.
The under-20 women play their only match against the SFLW at UTAS on Saturday.
Both female sides will be looking to turn the tables after their 2021 campaigns.
The NWFL women took home the prize last year as the NTFAW lost both their games.
The SFLW won the sole under-20s match against the NTFAW.
Smith said his group included numerous players with VFLW experience including Launceston's Dearne Taylor and Madison Brazendale as well as Old Scotch's Jemma Blair.
Abbey Green has also returned to the Apple Isle after stints with Collingwood and North Melbourne in the AFLW.
The women's team also has a host of players with TSLW and Tassie Devils experience.
"The game is being live-streamed and it's highly likely they'll be AFLW scouts there - that's the mail we're getting," Smith said.
Prior said he was impressed by his team's attitude and skills at their first training session.
He said it was important to represent the competition with pride and the group would focus on ball movement, tackling pressure and work-rate.
Smith coached North Launceston in their inaugural season and their second year of the now defunct TSLW.
Prior mentored Old Launcestonians' women's team last year.
Coach: Dean Smith
Tahlia Powe - Deloraine
Claudia Gardner - Deloraine
Sophie Townsend - Meander Valley
Maggie Cuthberson - Evandale
Tyeisha Hinds - George Town
Maddie Fry - Old Launcestonians
Macenzi Lloyd - Old Launcestonians
Danielle Kelly - Old Launcestonians
Abbey Green - Old Launcestonians
Taylah Lehman - Old Launcestonians
Zoe Bourne - Old Scotch
Jemma Blair - Old Scotch
Chloe Pitt - Old Scotch
Raigan Kettle - Old Scotch
Mikayla Binns - Scottsdale
Alex Hall - Scottsdale
Georgia Hill - Launceston
Kelsie Hill - Launceston
Dearne Taylor - Launceston
Meg Radford - Launceston
Liana Freestone - Launceston
Madison Brazendale - Launceston
Madi Reisinger - Launceston
Jenna Griffiths - Launceston
Emily McKinnel - Bridgenorth
Hayley Breward - South Launceston
Aprille Crooks - South Launceston
Emma Attard - South Launceston
Narine Maurangi - Hillwood
Coach: Mark Prior
Cleo Cresswell - Meander Valley
Charlie Giddins - Meander Valley
Hollie Geeves - George Town
Isabella Brunnacii - George Town
Alanah Boyack - Longford
Jade Nichols - Longford
Mia Jarman - Old Launcestonians
Annastasia Hovington - Old Launcestonians
Maisie Edwards - Old Scotch
Eliza Mathews - Old Scotch
Amy Duggan - Old Scotch
Georgia McCord - Old Scotch
Bonnie Waddle - Old Scotch
Ashton Billing - Old Scotch
Ally Marshall - Scottsdale
Ellie Moore - Scottsdale
Monique Booth - Launceston
Monique Dufty - Launceston
Isabella Johnston - Launceston
Grace LeFevre - Launceston
Hayley Older - Launceston
Remi Smith - Launceston
Ebonie Agostini - Launceston
Makenna Hillier - Launceston
Taylah Leonard - Launceston
Phoebe Ketchel - Bridgenorth
Nykahlia Dow - Bridgenorth
Kiarnnah Lehman - Deloraine
Elizabet Stonehouse - Evandale
Brianna Hinkley - George Town
Hayley Bingley - Hillwood Sharks
Sian Beeton - Hillwood Sharks
Siofra Clark - Hillwood Sharks
Mikayla White - Hillwood Sharks
Grace Gillow - South Launceston
Sophie Jones - South Launceston
Ellie Woods - South Launceston
Emma Woods - Bridgenorth
Training for both teams is at 6pm at University of Tasmania Football Club on May 18 and 25 as well as June 1, 7 and 9.
