I have been to some amazing places with work and one such trip in February 2002 was to Cradle Mountain and the Overland Track to meet a dedicated team of workers.
Reporter Fran Voss and I were given the task to go and have a look at the huts and new boardwalks.
Most bushwalkers tackle the 65-kilometre, one-way hike in about six days, but Fran and I did it in one day in comfort.
Advertisement
"How about doing the Overland Track with a team that is installing the boardwalks?" asked the boss.
Quickly responding, "yes", I was then to be told we only had a day to complete it, not the usual week.
I was then worried, I'm not that fit to walk 65km, especially with a 20-kilogram camera bag alone.
Fran and I headed off to Cradle Mountain thinking that if I'm walking, then I'd better reduce the camera bag weight, get the Blunnies out and add a jumper and coat as the weather can change quickly and without warning.
Wesley 'Joe' Jordan of Westbury and Shane Burdon of Devonport carry the planks to the boardwalk area from helicopter drop site in Cradle Mountain.
Arriving at the site, we saw people with big backpacks, tools and timber packs.
Parked close by was a helicopter being used to lift the packs of timber into particular spots along the track.
Everything for the work had to be flown in at a cost of $1200 an hour.
You can imagine my smile when I was told I'd be on board instead of walking and following the track through to the end.
Part of the old track, Barns Bluff and Cradle Mountain senior ranger Hank Schinkel and hut warden Jeram Cowley help with the airlift of old boards from the Waterfall Valley hut area.
Although six days of hiking sounds intimidating to me, 8000 bushwalkers each year, that's 16,000 feet, make that trek across the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park alpine terrain, affectionately known as the Overland Track, one of the wilderness icons of the world.
The terrain is rugged and remote, the tracks rough and steep in sections.
The view from the verandah of the Pelion hut in Cradle Mountain area.
Advertisement
Inside of the Pelion hut in Cradle Mountain area.
The boardwalk being installed, was to stabilise the tracks and construct walkways to reduce the human impact and erosion, and create above-ground camping facilities.
A five-man team, known as the "trackies", were working on a 1200-metre wooden boardwalk from the main overland track to Barns Bluff.
They had to complete 500m on their shift that day.
Tent zone: The tent platforms that were built at Windemere hut.
Advertisement
Robin Breward told us "It's hard work, often with inclement conditions on a diet of mostly dehydrated food and lots of chocolate".
One of their biggest problems was keeping the wildlife out of their camp food store.
Barns Bluff with part of the old track in front.
They built tent platforms along the entire track and established huts, which was intended to reduce the impact of camping continually on the same spot, which in some areas had completely removed the vegetation.
The view from the helicopter was amazing, one could get accustomed to taking photos by flying low level over Tassie, I'd love to do it more.
Advertisement
We dropped down to the trackies and photos were taken, the quietness that surrounded them was deafening.
Moving along the track to the Pelion hut and stopping for lunch on the verandah - wow what a view.
Self portrait: Photographer Paul Scambler with the view to Barn's Bluff.
The work that these teams put in to make the tracks easier to access, and to protect the areas for generations to come, is surely appreciated, even those who choose to travel the track via a helicopter.
Advertisement
Another self portrait, Photographer Paul Scambler at the Pelion hut
Maybe one day, well OK, it might take me a few days, I'll walk along those boardwalks and revisit this amazing place again.
Paul Scambler - Senior Photographer
Some other photos from the trip
Douglas Creek seen from the rangers hut at Pelion
Advertisement
Newly constructed tent platforms at Windemere hut with boardwalks
Walkers along the Overland track boardwalk.
One of the huts on Overland track
Advertisement
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.