One of the highlights of the NTFA season will occur this week when Rocherlea welcome Bracknell for the annual Aboriginal Round fixture.
The two sides were involved in the clash last season and have joined forces to create commemorative jersey to recognise the occasion on Saturday at 2:30pm.
It comes after Rocherlea embraced the Long Walk during last week's match against Longford with the club committed to bringing Indigenous culture into the spotlight.
"[It] celebrates the contribution of Aboriginal players to the competition, it's been a great journey so far with many wonderful players coming through," Rocherlea president Graeme Gardner said.
"It shows that we are tying into our local community, it's a very predominant area for Aboriginal people to live and we're very proud they've made Rocherlea Football Club their home.
"It's a day where we showcase Aboriginal culture and the day is about Aboriginal people and the players and all those watching the game really get involved and are quite supportive."
The fixture will see a rematch of last year's first semi final with the two side's occupying top spot and third place heading into the weekend.
"It means a bit to us as a club and all those players get around each other and it's a special day, very proud," Andrew Cox-Goodyer said.
"It's been great learning point, especially with Graeme pushing it, everyone starts to learn and take these things on board so it is a big learning curve for a lot of people."
Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck added: "We got to do it last year and it was a really great day for both clubs, we enjoyed it ... it's another great opportunity to have a lot of respect for that culture."
On the field, Rocherlea are set to put their plans in motion for Bracknell's twin towers Sam Douglas and Matthew Dennis.
The two key position players are important to the Redlegs' structure with Dennis in particular being an integral goal-kicking threat across the opening rounds of the season.
"Their two big guys are a worry for us and probably most of the competition because you've got Douglas and Dennis that we're looking to nullify and then we'll just go about our business," Cox-Goodyer said.
"The way we want to play football, we reckon is good enough to win this game.
"They're the reigning premiers so we've got to put our best foot forward and these guys beat us last year in the finals so we're not going in thinking we've got this won, it's going to be a hard game for us."
Bracknell have come back to the pack after a fast start to the season and sit in third place following one win, two losses and the bye in their last four rounds.
"They've got two or three, even four of the best midfielders in the game so it'll be a battle in the midfield and we've got to bring that forward pressure which is something we've lacked in the last few weeks," Goodluck said.
"A lot of people have their eye on Matty Dennis, he's a great player, he covers the ground well and we can work around him a little bit, if they put all their eggs into him that's good for us."
Across at George Town, the Saints are plotting a route to unchartered territory when they play South Launceston.
The home side is yet to beat the Bulldogs since the latter entered the NTFA's top tier in 2014 and have set themselves the task to do so this weekend.
"We've been aiming for this game all season really, we're really excited to play South, never beaten them since they've been in the NTFA so it's been the goal since round one," Saints co-coach Joel Coad said.
"It's definitely been spoken about since the start of the season when we were setting goals at the start of the year."
The Saints are one of the in-form sides in the competition with three wins from their last three starts with all their victories being under three goals.
The Saints' off-season recruiting and new found depth is driving the club to new heights this season.
"It's probably just been about the buy-in from the players ... and this year we're having guys do extra sessions outside of the structured stuff," Coad said.
"The guys have bought in to what we're trying to do and the depth is there so if someone isn't performing we can make the change."
South Launceston's Anthony Taylor is not shocked by his round seven opponents' rise this season.
"They've been building with their juniors and their under-18s have been right up the top of the ladder the last couple of years so at some point they were going to click into gear," he said.
"From an outsider's perspective, they've got their tails up and are playing some good footy so we've got to have our guard up this week."
Taylor will pilot his own youthful squad which has the propensity to deliver some of the competition's best and worst quarters this season.
Last season's grand finalists will be without Jordan Tepper through suspension but will gain Brock Kenny with Sam Artis also a possibility to come in this weekend.
"We've played some good footy in patches but we've just got to make sure we string some more consistency across the game ... so we're going to look to start well," Taylor said.
"We just need to try and limit the opposition's ability to hit the scoreboard when we're not impacting ourselves."
Hillwood and Longford will be the round's other top four clash when the Tigers head to the home of the Sharks. Last-placed Deloraine will target their first win of the season against Scottsdale.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
