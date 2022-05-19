As the race for the marginal seat of Bass entered its final days, candidates for the two major parties were out and about in Launceston trying to win over those voters still undecided.
Speaking in St Leonards on Thursday morning, Labor candidate Ross Hart was joined by deputy ALP leader Richard Marles who took aim at the Coalition's record on housing and the rising cost of living.
Mr Hart said with high rents and a housing shortage, Tasmanians were in the midst of a housing crisis.
He said over nine years the Morrison government had failed to address the growing housing issues, which along with the rising cost of fuel, groceries and rent was now contributing to a rise in homelessness in Northern Tasmania.
"The crisis in housing and the crisis in cost of living is affecting real Tasmanians right here right now," he said.
Mr Hart said the government had not provided a sustainable plan to address housing, and criticised their plan to unlock people's retirement savings for use as a housing deposit.
Asked how Labor would improve the housing shortage in the short term Mr Marles said Labor had several policies in place that would make more units available, but did not provide further details.
"It's not a situation that can be changed overnight, what can happen overnight is we can start," he said.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer was also out on Thursday where she announced if re-elected she would commit $475,000 to Healthy Tasmania to increase services and community training to improve health, mental health and wellbeing in Northern Tasmania.
She said $115,000 would be invested into the Healthy Connected Communities program, while $360,000 would allow Healthy Tasmania to partner with the Northern Suburbs Community Centre to deliver an adventure therapy project.
Healthy Tasmania managing director Lucy Byrne said the commitments showed the community had been heard.
"These are two programs that have been driven by the community for a long time," she said.
Ms Archer also faced questions about the rising cost of living and pointed to the government's reduction of the fuel excise and $250 payments to pensioners as short-term fixes to the problem.
With Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the state, but not campaigning with Ms Archer, the Bass incumbent put to bed any suggestion that there was tension between herself and the party leader.
"We all understand he was in Braddon yesterday and he's with Suzy Bower in Lyons today," she said.
"No conspiracy, he was here last week and I'd be happy to have him back"
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
