The Examiner

Bringing tragedy on Tasmania's roads to an end possible

By Ray Metcalfe
May 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LESS SPEED: Lowering your speed on rural roads with a limit of 110 km/h and no median or run-off barrier to 90 km/h, could reduce the risk of trauma from crashes by as much as 70 per cent.

Last year, all Australian governments committed to the goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on their road network by 2050 (Vision Zero).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.