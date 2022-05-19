Hillwood and Launceston players are pumped for their NTFAW premier Aboriginal Round clash at Rocherlea Football Ground on Saturday at 12.45pm.
They are playing before the Rocherlea versus Bracknell senior men's match which starts at 2.30pm.
Hillwood coach Dwayne Beeton said his group had nine Indigenous players including his daughters Sian and Janaha, Mel Smith, Bianca Hammersley, Jorja Redman, Indy Headland, Hayley and Sophie Brimfield and Ash Brooks.
"It feels special to play in Indigenous round with my Indigenous heritage, playing alongside my sister and having my dad as coach," Janaha said.
Her grandfather Michael Beeton is also in the NTFA Hall of Fame as an Aboriginal legend.
While they'd all love to be out there for the special occasion, the Sharks have numerous outs this week.
Smith is out with a knee complaint and Sophie Brimfield is unavailable.
Narine Maurangi and Siofra Clarke are also out with COVID.
Coach Beeton was hopeful utility Makayla White and Hammersley (ankle) would return.
"It's a big experience for the girls that are playing. It's putting Hillwood on the map as well which is great for our community," he said.
The Sharks' inaugural Aboriginal Round guernsey was designed by Danny Gardner.
Beeton also thanked Mitsubishi and manager Floyd Croucher for sponsorship.
The coach said the jumper brought to life the story of the shark in the sky.
The pink represents the women's culture.
The two are connected, creating a design that reconnects the shark story and dance back to the people.
Hillwood is located on the Kanamaluka River which is a sanctuary for sharks. The circles on the jumper mean family.
Beeton is from the Palawa tribe.
"It's just a privilege to be involved in Indigenous Round and hopefully the girls can wear the jumper with pride and hopefully in years to come we can get our men playing Indigenous Round and we'll all be together," he said.
"It's a very big occasion for the Hillwood footy club. Last year, it was our first time ever in women's footy and this year we've gone another step further being involved in Indigenous Round which is a big honour."
The coach is hoping to get a guest speaker to talk to his team before the game.
Launceston won 100 to zip when the sides most recently met in round one.
"This time we're just going to try and keep Launnie under 100 points and get a score on the board ourselves," Beeton said.
Launceston captain Georgia Hill said her group was likewise eagerly anticipating Saturday.
"We've got a couple of girls in our side who are Indigenous so it will be good to play alongside them," she said.
"I think it's one of the most important games of the season."
In other round seven matches, Scottsdale takes on Old Scotch at home and Bridgenorth hosts Old Launcestonians.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
