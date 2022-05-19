The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hillwood, Launceston to meet in NTFAW Aboriginal Round

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 19 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITED FOR CLASH: Hillwood's Sian Beeton, Launceston's Georgia Hill, and Hillwood's Janaha Beeton ahead of NTFA Aboriginal Round. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

Hillwood and Launceston players are pumped for their NTFAW premier Aboriginal Round clash at Rocherlea Football Ground on Saturday at 12.45pm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.