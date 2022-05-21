Smaller slice of GST pie will ultimately leave state hungry

Whoever won the election, and I have to say that because this piece had to be written by last Friday, Tasmania will be in for a world of pain.
And, once again, it's not economics that will do us in, but politics.
In order to protect federal seats in Western Australia the Turnbull and Morrison governments did deals with the West Australian government, so its share of the GST was increased, at the expense of other states.
Tasmania was receiving $1.8 for every dollar it contributed towards the GST but WA was getting about 70 cents, falling to 34 cents by 2019.
The Morrison deal set a floor price for all states and territories to apply from 2026-27, and in the mean time it would pump more money into the GST pool to ensure no state was disadvantaged during the transition stages.
Had the new regime applied in 2021 economist Saul Eslake and policy analyst Martyn Goddard have calculated that Tasmania would have lost $185 million a year, probably rising once the transition stage actually ends.
This is a big deal because the GST is used to fund schools, police, hospitals etc.
Two-thirds of the state government's revenue is funded by Canberra.
WA Premier Mark McGowan is laughing all the way to the bank, as they say, because with a huge increase in the iron ore price, and the GST windfall, his Budget is heading for a surplus of $8 billion.
Meanwhile all other states, territories and the federal government are drowning in debt and deficits partly emanating from the pandemic.
Both federal major party leaders have committed to the WA GST deal, because both need to win or hold on to seats in the West.
I can't see the new federal government reneging on the deal because it would upset the apple cart.
It would be a recipe for interstate warfare.
I'm a fan of the tax because it replaced a range of bad state taxes.
It was supposed to enable the states to better fund services and ensure they each had enough funds to provide a similar level of services.
As you know the GST is a 10 per cent tax on all activity and products, except food, and all of it goes to the states and territories.
Next financial year the total GST pool for all states is $80 billion.
In 1998 the Australian Democrats made the Howard government exempt food, as a condition of getting the GST passed by the Senate.
The Labor Party campaigned against it, much like the Coalition campaigns against any tax, good or bad, proposed by the Labor Party.
It's why we rarely get worthwhile tax reform in Australia.
Tax is a ready-made weapon in politics.
The reason the GST is a conundrum, is because Tasmania is not sitting on a proverbial gold mine as WA is with its huge mineral resources.
We have a small economy and rely on Canberra for money more than any other jurisdiction except the Northern Territory.
The outlook for federal payments to the states between now and 2026-27 reveals an ominous story.
Over the forward estimates GST payments to Tasmania are forecast to increase by about 16 per cent.
Payments to WA will increase by almost 35 per cent.
Western Australia can absorb any cuts to its GST distribution because of royalties from its huge mineral wealth, but the smaller states like Tasmania and South Australia have no hope, in spite of the states and territories supposedly living in a fair federation.
If they were smart the Commonwealth would apply the GST to food, like it applies to everything else, to create a larger pool, and stick with the current distribution formula to guard against an imbalance between resource-rich WA and Eastern states.
Those massive iron ore deposits belong to Australia.
They don't belong exclusively to WA.
Maybe an increased federal tax on iron ore sales is a solution, so that all states share in the spoils.
The problem for the Rockliff government is that by the next election it will have to factor in a big cut to our GST share.
It will make life hard for a government suffering from longevity.
By the next state election in 2025, the state Libs will have been in power for 11 years.
A declining GST share will make framing budgets much harder.
The best they can hope for is that enough states and territories band together to press the new national government for a GST distribution revamp.
McGowan won't cop it and he'll use WA voters as human shields in the lead up to the 2025 federal election and WA state election.
The real structural problem is one of politics.
We simply don't have enough lower house seats to give our MPs enough clout in Canberra, and no one is going to listen to whinging from the smallest state.
