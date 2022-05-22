Responsible tourism is all about managing expectations

Growing up in New Zealand we went camping as a family to some remarkable places - especially in the Fiordland National Park.
Always there was one golden rule we needed to follow - leave the campsite in a better condition than we found it.
Advertisement
This meant a tribe of kids scouring the place for every bit of rubbish we could find, ensuring picnic tables and fireplaces were clean and well stocked, and keeping out from under Dad's feet as he dismantled tents and packed the caravan.
As I ponder the ever-growing need to set clear expectations for travellers seeking out Tasmania, these childhood sessions of taking responsibility for the impact you have upon a place still hold true.
Lately this has been coined in a phrase, responsible travel.
The idea being visitors, and their local hosts, are clear about what's expected of each other; that conscious action is taken by both parties to ensure our places, our culture and our reputation as Tasmanians are left in a better condition than what was originally found, and that visitors have had an amazing experience, while being kept safe.
So how do we go about this?
First up, we need to agree on what responsible travel is in the context of Tasmania vs other places around Australia.
I'm sure we can all reel off some top-of-mind thoughts; don't litter, respect locals who live here, be prepared for the weather etc.
But what is important is setting expectations relative to our place.
For example, in Far North Queensland being conscious of dangerous animals is a core message, while in the Red Centre respecting and acknowledging aboriginal sites may be a higher priority for community.
For Tasmania the question is being asked by Tourism Australia, working in conjunction with Tourism Tasmania and Visit Northern Tasmania.
What are the key messages we need to share when setting expectations for visitors, and how best do we communicate these to our prospective guests?
These questions are being captured in a simple survey - which you are invited to complete (below).
Survey questions are asked in a series of categories regarding concerns locals may have about hosting visitors and what constitutes inappropriate behaviours by visitors.
Questions asked relate to: waste reduction, protecting local culture, respecting private property, food security in more remote communities and potential impact upon natural places and wildlife.
What impacts visitors may be having upon housing availability, public utilities and facilities, and what concerns Tasmanians may have for visitor safety are also addressed.
Beyond this survey there is the matter of mutual responsibility.
As hosts of our visitors, what are we responsible to provide?
Advertisement
Clearly the responsibility to agree upon and communicate expectations is on us as Tasmanians.
We cannot assume the common knowledge that most Tasmanians grow up with will be inherent in visitors from other places in the world.
Case in point for me was hosting friends from Melbourne over the weekend and teaching them how to set a campfire and even pull up flathead while on their first ever fishing trip.
So, it is on us to communicate clearly what's expected to ensure every visitor has a brilliant experience, while staying safe and showing due respect for our places and community values.
We have the absolute responsibility to be welcoming to all who venture upon our shores... this is the gold standard that every Tasmanian holds to be true.
We are the best hosts in the world.
Advertisement
We must be clear that as hosts we are responsible for our guests' safety.
Ensuring they are aware of the weather conditions when roaming out into our wilder places; that they are aware of where (and when) locals will welcome them, and when the reception may not be so warm.
We are also responsible to assure access to businesses and visitor locations is available to everyone, no matter their physical or intellectual capacity.
Our councils and businesses need to ensure we have systems in place to reduce waste generated by visitor numbers in different places, and that practices and behaviours are evident for visitors to follow.
Much debate has been had regarding 'over tourism' in different places in Tasmania.
When a place becomes overly congested with people it impacts both locals and visitors alike.
Advertisement
Again, we can communicate clearly when to visit iconic locations, use smart signage and digital solutions to redirect visitor traffic, and simply manage our places better.
A good example of success in this area is the restricted road access at Cradle Mountain.
Dove Lake only being accessible by public transport means visitor numbers are managed at this location, based on capacity and scheduled departures.
All this seems like a big job, but like eating an elephant, we need to take this one bite at a time.
Your first nibble will be to complete this survey.
You'll find it here on our website
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.