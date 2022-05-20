Roos are prepared to tame the Lions in Saturday's ODFA

Triabunna will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat when they host Woodsdale in Round 5 of the ODFA on Saturday.
The Roos were unable to overcome Bothwell, ultimately due to a goalless second quarter, and Paul Rainbird is looking for a solid response and a four-quarter effort to get back on the winners' list.
Jeremy and Brendan Klok will need to gather plenty of the ball to create drive, while captain Alex Sweet will control play in defence.
Woodsdale will hope to be more competitive with the inclusion of several key players.
Rivals Oatlands and Mt Pleasant clash at Oatlands.
The Tigers are becoming more competitive with an improvement in tackling and pressure on the ball evident last week.
Midfielder Michael Cook continues to generate momentum while Kyle Rogers in his first game on the wing was outstanding.
Kobie Dare-Rainey kicked the team's first goal last week and will look to again create forward opportunities.
Dave Acheson and Brett Silver will come in to strengthen the side.
Mt Pleasant is refreshed from the bye, with Tim Langdale hoping to continue his good form.
Campania plays Campbell Town under lights at home at 6.30pm on Saturday which is shaping as the game of the round.
The Wallabies burst out of the blocks to register their first win last week, however the Robins will be a challenge.
Matthew Triffett and Ashly Drew are finding the ball while David Cragg will need to again convert regularly.
Campbell Town will be strengthened by the inclusion of Sam Thomas, Jessie Arnol and Rory Mansall, and should Cameron Gard and Ned Carr fire again they will head home with the points.
Bothwell has the bye.
