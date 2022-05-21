Three team from Riverside High School are taking part in the world's largest largest science, technology and maths competition.
Every year over 17,000 schools take part in the challenge, which sees them attempt to develop the world's fastest miniature Formula 1 car.
The three teams Peregrine, Infinite Synergy and Adrenaline each designed their own miniature Formula One Car, with supporting portfolios including sponsorship, concepts, management systems, design and other information that went into the process of designing the car.
PJ Clark of Peregrine said that it was an involved process to reach the desired outcome, with lots of planning and adapting along the way.
"We starting off designing the car via software, we also did a lot of virtual testing of the car. We were wanting to design an optimal car that would be the quickest in the competition," he said.
"Then we moved onto the manufacturing stage, with a CNC which cuts out the car from 3D printing. My team mate Jack made the wheels.
"We also painted the car, and added sponsor logos. The paint job has come out really nice and we have received compliments about how good our car looks. It's been great to learn a lot and it's been a great experience."
Mimicking the work put in by real life Formula One teams, the groups of students followed the same process of designing, analysing, testing, making and then racing, with some cars going 20 metres in just over a second.
Sarah Harbeck of Infinite Synergy said the hardest part of the task was the writing, with lot's of information needing to be presented to the judges on the process and the reasons for each decision.
"We got a recommendation from a teacher saying would you be interested in making an F1 team and we didn't really know what to expect coming into it.
"We made our team, made our car and made our car and went to the first competition and got second. So then we got the opportunity to be a part of the Melbourne competition, but unfortunately we couldn't be a part of that due to COVID."
