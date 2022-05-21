The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Riverside High students take on building a miniature F1 vehicle

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VROOM: Alexandra Macfarlane, PJ Clark, Connor Howard, Jack Coull and Ollie Richardson of Team Peregrine. Picture: Paul Scambler

Three team from Riverside High School are taking part in the world's largest largest science, technology and maths competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.