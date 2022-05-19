Without volunteers, we wouldn't have community football.
That's the message of AFL Tasmania's Northern ClubHelp co-ordinator Will van den Berg as national volunteer week rolls around again.
With the role established this year to help support clubs' volunteer bases, van den Berg has a new-found appreciation for the hard workers.
"They are the ones that hold it up," he said.
"Obviously the players are the ones that go to the field each week but without the volunteers doing the work behind the scenes, we wouldn't even get to that stage, so they are super important for our game.
"We're just trying to keep recognising all the fantastic things they do, shine a spotlight on these volunteers that, because they do it in the background, they can be silently doing this fantastic work that we want to keep drawing attention to."
Working alongside the South's Joe Chivers and North-West's Rick Anderson, van den Berg has already seen a fair bit of reward within the role.
"We're looking at alleviating the burden and burnout which can be associated with a few doing a lot as we see with clubs and providing support as to how we can assist them because we know volunteers are the backbone of our clubs," he said.
"Seeing how much these volunteers mean to their communities and just giving some assistance through that and connecting with some fantastic individuals is a great reward."
National volunteer week runs from May 16-22, with AFL Tasmania celebrating some efforts through their social media outlets.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
