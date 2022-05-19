The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Old Scotch, UTAS Lions to battle in NTFA div one round eight

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE IMPROVE: UTAS coach David Manktelow feels his side is making positive steps toward gaining the respect of the competition. Picture: Paul Scambler

Old Scotch coach Brayley Coombes says his group is itching to get back on the park after a fortnight of byes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.