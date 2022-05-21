To connect is human and to purr feline

Our household is a living example of inter-species tolerance.
My husband tolerates me.
And, our poodle Stella not only tolerates, but has the very best fun with Kramer the Jewish Lesbian British shorthair kitten who's become a roly poly teenager.
Dear reader, it is not uncommon for them to play.
Kramer, not unlike my good self, is inclined towards lying on her back on the floor.
And Stella, well, she accepts the invitation.
What does that look like?
A rather portly teenage tabby cat, on her back with a poodle nipping at her head and then in a stroke of play genius, sitting on her face.
I am not making this up - the words on these pages might be weird, but they're mine and they're true.
This new game between species only happens between breaks when the footy's on.
Kramer, who has stubby little legs, stubby little paws and no neck, is a footy fun girl.
I imagine if Tigers number one member Mick Malloy was a female cat his behaviours would be not unlike those of Kramer, especially when the footy's on the tele.
Kramer, who doesn't even have a football club membership, climbs onto the coffee table and studies the game, well away from the poodle nuisance that is Stella.
On the table, Kramer will not be distracted.
Her little head, atop her stout body (remember no neck) bobs across the screen - watching the ball and her beloved Tiges on the tele.
If the game isn't up to scratch, she might deem a little roly poly on the floor with Stella, or another favourite thing - "follow the light".
Follow the light isn't some Christian fundamentalist activity.
It's more like jumping at shadows which, if thought about carefully, is much the same thing.
When Kramer's not watching the footy, she might also be found smelling the flowers.
This, dearest reader, is where she is a true heartbreaker.
Those of you, (good morning Lyn), who remember the late, great Marvin (international man of mystery), will also remember he was a zen-like fan of smelling the roses.
The sun would pour into our living room and Marvin would sit on the old toy box, under a vase of chrysanthemums, tilt his head up into the blooms and look seriously like he was doing some very fine drugs.
On Mother's Day, home alone as husband was attending to family needs in Sydney, Kramer discovered a lovely white chrysanthemum that I'd been given at a Friday Mother's Day luncheon.
I mean really, Kramer isn't related to Marvin at all, but there she sat, on the kitchen counter, nose fully immersed in the white bloom.
The flower was a gift when I was guest speaker at a Mother's Day luncheon for the Clifford Craig Medical Research Foundation.
Scrupulous reader, there are people who read this column every week.
Some were at that luncheon.
Anyhow, I was amazed when Lyn introduced me to the group, that she knew all our pets' names and exactly what we'd been up to in the first half of this year.
Remarkable, because I can barely remember myself.
And, dear reader, I expose so much!
What am I thinking?
I'll tell you what I'm thinking.
I'm thinking what a privilege it is to tell these little stories on these old newspaper pages that seem to bring my life into your life and we somehow connect.
