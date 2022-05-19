Launceston welcome back three dual-premiership players as they hit the Midland Highway to face Glenorchy at KGV.
Jacob Boyd, Alec Wright and Jake Hinds will all return, coming back from a North Melbourne VFL experience, a corked quad and a week in the development league respectively.
Both Boyd and Wright have represented the Kangaroos in the VFL this year, while Hinds was dropped to the development league last week despite leading the competition's goalkicking with 21 majors.
Coach Mitch Thorp described their inclusions as "pleasing", speaking highly of Boyd's week in the VFL.
"It was a good experience, unfortunately he ran into a red-hot Casey Demons outfit, which is obviously Melbourne's VFL side," he said.
"They had a 100-point loss so he got a bit of an eye-opener into what AFL players' standards are like."
The Kangaroos only had five AFL-listed players take the field in the 110-point loss, with Boyd collecting 10 disposals as Melbourne's Luke Dunstan, Adam Tomlinson, Jacob Van Rooyen and Sam Weideman ran wild.
Coming off the bye, Launceston were able to administer a similar margin against North Hobart, kicking straight in their 26.13 (169) to 4.5 (29) win.
The victory got the Blues back on the winners' list after their first loss of the season against Lauderdale.
"We've got a high-performing group that have been together for a little bit now and having a loss into a bye gave us an opportunity to recalibrate just a fraction and with a handful of our senior players out, it was a really strong team performance," Thorp said.
"We're trying to get our team organised and our behaviours and expectations, so we've got some ins that we haven't had for a little.
"We're looking forward to going down the highway and playing Glenorchy and then look forward to North Launnie on Friday night which is always a big game."
