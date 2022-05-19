Tasmania has had mixed news on jobs leading into Saturday's federal elelction.
The headline unemployment rate fell by 0.7 percentage points to just 3.8 per cent in April in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
That was the equal lowest on record in the statistical series, which stretches back to 1978.
There was also good news on full-time employment, which increased by 3200 to 171,100 people.
However, part-time work was hit hard, meaning total employment fell by 1200 people to 260,700.
Employed females decreased by 900 and employed males by 300.
The unemployment rate and the number of employed people both fell during the month largely because of a slump in the participation rate.
It fell by 0.7 percentage points to a nation's lowest 60.2 per cent.
The participation rate measures the proportion of working age people either working or looking for work.
Tasmania's underemployment rate - measuring workers wanting to work more hours and available to work them - climbed by 0.1 percentage points to 6.9 per cent.
That was ahead of the national rate, which dropped back to 6.1 per cent.
The national unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent was the lowest since 1974.
Tasmanian employment nosedived in 2020 in the early period of the coronavirus pandemic, then recovered rapidly in the second half of that year.
It has generally trended upwards since, although there have been ups and downs.
State employment hit an all-time peak in February before dropping back in March and again in April.
Tasmanian Liberal Senator Jonno Duniam said the Liberals' plan for Tasmania was working, with unemployment at its equal lowest rate ever.
"Our plan is to create an additional 26,000 jobs in Tasmania to drive the rate even lower and to make sure that as many people as possible have a job," he said.
Tasmanian wages growth has picked up in recent months, possibly partly due to increased competition for workers with unemployment at historically low rates.
The ABS' wage price index showed Tasmanian wages increased by 2.8 per cent in the year to March.
That was the nation's strongest growth rate, along with the ACT.
However, cost inflation has surged.
Inflation as measured by the ABS' consumer price index was 5.8 per cent for Hobart in the year to March.
That was more than double the rate of wages growth, meaning most workers' incomes would be going backwards in real terms.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
