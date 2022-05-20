During the latest City of Launceston council meeting, councillors discussed the latest progress report for the city's annual plan.
The annual plan is made up of 48 projects council is working through.
A progress report of the projects is submitted to council throughout the year, this report looked at the most recent quarter ending on March 31 and was presented to council on Thursday.
Councillors raised several questions, including one from councillor Hugh McKenzie, who asked about the street service review which looks at developing a plan to document services and review appropriateness of services.
Cr Harris wanted to see what the timeline was for this and why it was rescoped.
"It affects what we as a council do for our ratepayers," he said.
In response to the question from a councillor officer was that council needed to rescope the project due to being unable to recruit someone for the support role for the street service review.
"We have budgeted for an employee resource to support the project, we were unsuccessful in going to market to recruit someone. So we are rescoping the approach and looking at an internal delivery mode," the council officer said.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie asked about including something in the plan about how council approaches homelessness such as their advocacy role.
"Just to bring it more to focus on a regular basis that we keep it at the front of mind and our mind engaged with other government institutions," he said.
City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton responded to this question, saying there's work happening right now with respect to the scope and exactly what the council's role is when tackling this issue.
"That will be the basis for the terms of reference and really clarifying where we fit into, what is quite a complex network of providers and government agency to work in this space," he said.
Councillor Tim Walker raised concerns about council working towards a partnership with the Launceston Aboriginal community when it comes to council operations.
"Of particular concern to me is our work in terms of an Aboriginal partnership, something that is ongoing," he said.
"I regularly liaise with our Aboriginal community about in terms of consultation and their expectations from this council."
Cr Walker mentioned the recent move from council to raise the Aboriginal Flag at Town Hall but he said council still has a long way to go with these steps forward with this partnership.
Councillor Rob Soward said it was an impressive list of 48 projects in the annual plan and that needed to be highlighted.
"It's a significant body of work," he said.
"The city is very busy, doing big picture work not just now but for the future.
"Despite all the challenges and all the things that go with [COVID-19], the city is working on a large number of pieces of work."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
