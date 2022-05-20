Evandale will celebrate five milestones when it takes on Longford in NTFAW division one at 2pm on Saturday at Morven Park.
On-baller/forwards Maggie Cuthbertson and Robyn Allchin will reach 100 games of women's footy and are the club's most experienced campaigners.
Advertisement
Cuthbertson, who has played most of her footy with the Eagles, has also enjoyed stints at North Launceston and Launceston. She has also played in state games and with North Melbourne VFLW.
Allchin is a three-time Clarence premiership player.
Meanwhile, onballer/forward Grace Gree and defenders Chloe Fellows and Kristy Wells will play their 50th games for Evandale.
Fellows came through the club's junior program while Wells was heavily involved in founding the team's women's team which started in 2015.
Evandale operations manager Michael Rigby said it was going to be a great weekend for the club.
"We need to acknowledge what they've done for female footy because it's very hard to play 100 games," he said.
"There was a time when they only played five games a year. It's a huge achievement.
"Now with better competitions it will get easier and easier in the coming years."
The Eagles have nine senior players who came through the club's junior program.
Evandale has under 11, under 14 and under 17 girls' teams.
They were one of the foundation clubs in the NTJFA youth girls' league in 2016.
Rigby said the club was doing something special to acknowledge the milestones.
Juniors boys and girls will get in for free if they wear their Evandale guernsey for Saturday's game.
The club will have a milestone banner for the women to run through and the juniors will form a guard of honour.
"The younger kids are the future of our club, we want them to see what can happen if they come through and play at Evandale and enjoy their football," Rigby said.
The Eagles also celebrated three 50-game milestones last year.
Advertisement
Evandale is fourth on the ladder and Longford is sixth.
Second-placed George Town hosts ladder-leader South Launceston at 4.20pm in the other round seven clash this Saturday. Deloraine and Meander Valley have byes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.