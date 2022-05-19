Advertisement
Leading trainer Ben Yole is looking at sending a big team of horses to Victoria while Tasmanian harness racing goes through a quiet period over winter.
A few horses have left already with Good Feelings getting the ball rolling with a first-up win at Yarra Valley earlier this month.
Yole told radio SEN this week that the drop off in the number of race meetings in Tasmania over winter made it difficult for his stable.
After this weekend, there are only 13 meetings in the next 10 weeks.
"Over winter, we can't race the numbers in Tasmania that we would like," he said.
"It's especially difficult to find races for low-rated horses and we've got a bit of a bunch-up of them at the moment.
"Under the new rating system, horses drop down in rating pretty quickly.
"Low-rated horses are well catered for in Victoria but not so well in Tasmania.
"Hopefully, Tasmania will one day get to a position where we race twice a week all year round."
Yole hasn't yet finalised the size of his travelling team.
"We've started to filter a few over there already and my brother Tim will go over shortly if we send a bigger team and they will probably end up at Shepparton," he said.
"I've already got a couple of horses at Mildura with Aaron Coad, and he might get a few more, so there is no need to set up our own base there."
Yole said that one of his stable drivers Jordan Chibnall and fellow trainer and former employee Conor Crook would also soon be moving to Victoria.
"They are going over for themselves but I'll look at sending them a few of my horses as well," he said.
Yole has 49 acceptors for the Hobart meeting on Friday night and 41 for Mowbray on Sunday night.
He named Kenya in the Latrobe Cup at Mowbray as his best chance.
"He's up in class but he's drawn right and should be hard to beat," the trainer said.
Two-year-old gelding Bold Instinct beat the older horses at Spreyton last week and two-year-old filly Sistine may be able to do the same at Elwick on Sunday.
The Siggy Carr-trained daughter of Needs Further will be having her first start for almost five months in the Maiden Plate over 1200m.
Like Bold Instinct, Sistine made her first public appearance at the opening two-year-old trials at Mowbray on November 1.
She won impressively and started second favourite when she made her race debut in the Alfa Bowl five weeks later.
However she was slow to begin and was used up to settle three wide outside the leaders before fading to finish sixth to Geegee Jet By, beaten 3-1/4 lengths.
The filly's only other start was three weeks later in the Alexandra Plate at Elwick when she had the misfortune to run into Bello Beau.
She began much better on that occasion and raced outside Bello Beau in the lead before dropping off to be beaten 5-3/4 lengths.
Different tactics may be employed for her return to racing on Sunday if the way she was ridden in a trial 10 days ago is any guide.
She was clearly the best to begin but was restrained by Carr to sit just off the pace before easily accounting for three rivals.
This week's race represents a big drop in class on what Sistine has encountered so far and she should recoup a fair chunk of the $20,000 she cost at the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions Sale.
Tasmanian-owned Still A Star will be one of many star attractions at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale on the Gold Coast next week.
She will go under the hammer on Tuesday, the first day of the three-day auction that will feature group 1 winners Tofane, Lighthouse, Nettoyer, Once Were Wild and Santa Monica.
Still A Star is one of 19 group 2 winners in the catalogue alongside the likes of multiple stakes winner Rubisaki and Golden Slipper runner-up Away Game.
She is part of the consignment from Newgate Farm which is promoting the mare as the "Queen of Tasmania" and "highest-rated daughter of Toronado to race in Australia".
Still A Star won seven stakes races for Longford trainer Bill Ryan including five in a row and was placed in 17 of her 19 career starts.
More than 620 mares were sold at last year's sale for an average price of $239,500.
The sale toppers were Arcadia Queen ($3,200,000) and Melody Belle ($2,600,000).
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
