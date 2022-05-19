Promises and pitches to key Tasmanian electorates this election campaign

The electorate of Bass has become a battleground for the election, with both party leaders spending frequent time in Tasmania during the six-week campaign.
Allegations of pork parrelling have come from both Labor and Liberal camps in the seat held by the government with a margin of 0.4 per cent.
But while Labor are looking to seize Bass from the Liberals, the Liberals have been fiercely trying to prevent Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell from a third term in the Australian Parliament
As Northern Tasmanians prepare to go to the polls, here's a wrap of major commitments for Bass and Lyons to help you make up your mind before you cast your vote.
Housing affordability has emerged as a crucial issue for all Australians and more than ever in Tasmania.
Rental prices and house prices have also skyrocketed, with the median house price in Launceston at $600,000.
While there are no specific measures announced for Tasmania, both parties have had announced policies to help renters into home ownership.
In a final week announcement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged a re-elected Coalition government would allow first home buyers to tap into their superannuation to get a deposit on their first home.
Under the Super Home Buyer Scheme, first home buyers will be able to invest up to 40 per cent of their superannuation, up to a maximum of $50,000 to help with the purchase of their first home.
Labor had earlier announced its Regional First Home Buyer Support Scheme which would support 10,000 first-home buyers a year in regional Australia to buy a home.
The scheme will provide a government guarantee of up to 15 per cent for eligible first-home buyers, so locals with a 5 per cent deposit can avoid paying mortgage insurance - saving up to $32,000.
Tasmanian results from an Australian Community Media poll showed health was the number one issue on the mind of voters.
And both parties have had health as a major focus of the times they have visited Tasmania and the electorate.
A major focus of Labor's health plan is the promise to establish 50 urgent care centres, with some of the centres to be established in Tasmania. The bulk-billing centres are seen to be a remedy to congestion in emergency departments.
While the Coalition has not supported this initiative, one of its key health policies is a $55 million mental health and suicide prevention service across Tasmania, to be funded in collaboration with the state government over five years.
As expected the hydrogen hub at Bell Bay has received support during the election campaign.
During his third visit to Tasmania, Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged a re-elected Coalition government would fund the hub to the tune of $70 million.
Hydrogen will be produced at Bell Bay as an alternative fuel source to power buses, cars and trucks. Bell Bay has been chosen as one of a number of sites to be the home of the hydrogen hub and will help to combat fuel emissions and climate change.
The Labor Party pledged $5 million to help get the LINE hydrogen's George Town project off the ground, a project that will use co-located solar panels to produce green hydrogen for Tasmanian trucks and buses.
Tasmania will be home to a veteran's wellbeing centre, if the Coalition wins government on Saturday, after a pledge by Mr Morrison.
The hub will be one of 14 across the country that will connect veterans to health and other support services to aid their transition from the armed forces.
The centres will provide a one-stop-shop, in partnership with ex-service and community organisations, to better help connect veterans to the extensive support and advocacy already available, with a strong focus on health and wellbeing.
Labor has not committed to this funding pledge, but it does have the support of Tasmanian Labor.
A project proposed by the Royal Flying Doctor Service has attracted bipartisan support.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese was the first to commit to the multi-million redevelopment proposal to redevelop, upgrade and expand the RFDS and build a new home for the service in Launceston.
Mr Albanese has committed $15 million to build a new Northern Base for the RFDS at the Launceston Airport.
During a whirlwind election visit, Prime Minister Morrison also committed $15 million.
Launceston's first dedicated medical research and innovation centre is one step closer to being realised after $4 million in capital funding was confirmed by both major parties ahead of the federal election.
The development of a research centre for the Launceston General Hospital has been in the works for several years, spearheaded by Northern medical charity the Clifford Craig Foundation.
As part of the LGH master plan, 1300 square metres have been allocated for the research centre in the Northern Integrated Care Service building, which for the first time would bring all the hospital's research activity under one roof.
The centre will include a management and governance structure through the creation of four new Tasmanian Health Service roles including a director of research, business and site governance co-ordinator, clinical trials manager and research nurse co-ordinator.
Both parties have committed to establishing a hospice at the Launceston General Hospital to support end-of-life care for Tasmanians after a 15-year-fight.
The Coalition pledged has pledged $20 million to establish a dedicated palliative hospital for Northern Tasmania, as part of the LGH master plan redevelopment.
The Liberals' $20 million commitment to establish a dedicated palliative care hospice for Northern Tasmania if re-elected, has been matched by Labor.
The $208 million UTAS Stadium upgrade, which requires federal funding was spearheaded by the City of Launceston council, and taken up by the state government, which has indicated it will take over ownership of the stadium.
The council's proposed development would bring the stadium well within reach of the 27,500-seated capacity figure recommended by the AFL taskforce and forms part of the taskforce's push for Tasmania's own AFL team.
Ms Archer and Mr Hart during the Battle for Bass debate neglected to pledge any funding for the project when asked.
