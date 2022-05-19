Despite concerns from neighbours about native species and traffic, the City of Launceston council has approved an amended development application for a 17-lot subdivision in St Leonards.
The application received two responses from the public which raised issues addressed by council officers.
In their submission, a couple who live in the area wrote they often see native animals in the trees on the land.
The subdivision will be located on Abels Hill Road and the council's town planner said in a report that "the site is not shown as being within a priority habitat overlay of the planning scheme".
In regards to traffic, the opponents said they had witnessed drivers often speeding along Abels Hill Road and were concerned more cars from the division would create greater risk.
However, the town planner said the council's traffic engineers "are satisfied that currently, Abels Hill Road operates well within its capacity and that the extra traffic likely from the proposal can be safely accommodated".
The recommendation was that the planning application still pass and the land be rezoned to allow the subdivision to proceed.
Councillors spoke about the development application, saying officers had reviewed the objections.
"Our officers have reviewed representation put forward and determined that representation probably wasn't enough to stop this thing from going forward," Cr Hugh McKenzie said.
Cr Tim Walker brought up concerns about traffic and habitat while acknowledging the need for housing.
"We need to make sure we are allowing for both of those," he said.
"[Traffic] is something to we need to be aware of and that council have in mind when it comes to development in that area.
"We've all lost habitat because of the houses we are in and that's not going to change ... hopefully when it comes to fruition there will be areas that are left especially in watercourse areas ... and that the council can contribute to preserving our natural habitats in the area as a result of this expansion."
Cr Harris added at this stage of the development, which might be bigger in the future, there should be little issue with habitat.
"This initial stage certainly won't create many issues short over three or two trees are knocked down," he said.
There were no members of the public who spoke about the application on Thursday.
The land was previously used for agriculture.
The development was carried unanimously by councillors present.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
