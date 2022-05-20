The Examiner
Flashback Friday: For May 15, 2012, featuring the Million Paws Walk, the Post-Vintage Car Club rally at Ross

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:23am, first published 1:30am
This week's Friday Flashback gallery from the archives focuses on May 15, 2012, and features the Million Paws Walk where participants fundraised much-needed funds to fight animal cruelty and the Post-Vintage Car Club rally at Ross a delight for enthusiasts and owners alike.

